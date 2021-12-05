18m ago

Former F1 champion's grandson airlifted to hospital after horror Formula 2 crash

Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi receive medical treatment after a crash at the start of the Formula 2 Championship race in Saudi Arabia.
Dan Mullan

Enzo Fittipaldi, grandson of former Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash at the start of the Formula 2 race in Jeddah, the FIA said on Sunday.

French driver Theo Pourchaire, 18, who was also taken to hospital, was also involved in the accident, which happened when his ART car stalled on the grid.

Fittipaldi, 20, then hit him hard from behind.

Formula 2 said in a statement: "The drivers were immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews. The drivers were conscious and extricated by the attending medical crews. Both have been transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah."

The race was swiftly red-flagged, with the rest of the field returning to the pits. It restarted 40 minutes later before another accident, and red flag, brought it to a premature end.

