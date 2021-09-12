Hamilton and Verstappen take each other out during Italian GP

LAP 26/53



Hamilton was returning to the track after pitting before the pair came together#ItalianGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/iSL9RENEwR — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have taken each other out on Lap 23 of the Italian Grand Prix.The two rivals have collided in a dramatic crash, with Verstappen's rear wheel of his Red Bull car almost rubbing against Hamilton's helmet as his car come over the Mercedes. Once again the halo proves to be a vital element in Formula 1 racing.The incident occurred as Hamilton came out of the pitlane when he and Verstappen made contact on the first turn.Verstappen has told Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko back in the garage that Hamilton did not leave him any room.Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren currently leads the Italian GP, his teammate Norris is in P2.The FIA will investigate Hamilton and Verstappen's incident after the race.