Hamilton outraces Verstappen to win 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has stormed through the field from P10 to take victory from Max Verstappen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday.



Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was on pole at the start of the race but both Red Bulls managed to pass him. Hamilton quickly moved up three places from P10 at the start of the race and quickly found himself in P3 Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez.



The race leaders dueled a couple of times, seeing a close call on Turn 4 when both drivers went wide - mostly due to Verstappen pushing Hamilton off track. The incident was not further investigated by the FIA.

LEWIS: “I’m so grateful for the incredible support I’ve had this weekend. I haven’t had as much support as this since Silverstone.



"What a race. The team did a great job, Valtteri did a great job. With the penalties, it’s the hardest race weekend I’ve had”#BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/oDnwprYj1w — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

Bottas finished third on podium gaining important points for his team in the Constructor fight.



Sergio Perez was fourth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished fifth with his teammate Carlos Sainz in sixth.



The race got off to a clean start at first but Norris got a puncture when he made contact on Turn 1. Soon after the safety car was brought out when Yuki Tsunoda lost his front wing on the track in Lap 6 and debris was scattered across the track.



There was some good wheel-to-wheel racing between Sergio Perez and Hamilton in a battle for second, but the Briton eventually made his move and then had his sights on Verstappen.



Hamilton challenged Max several times before he finally claimed P1 and held on to it for the remaining few laps. He becomes the first person in to win a race in Brazil from a position higher than eighth place on the grid.

Pierre Gasly finished in seventh place for AlphaTauri, while Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso came in eighth and ninth respectively. McLaren's Lando Norris completed round up the last point in tenth.



UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS:



Three races to go

14 points in it

What a season

What a title race #BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/SexlILlbpZ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021

FROM 10TH TO FIRST, LEWIS HAMILTON WINS!! ??



What a race from the incredible @LewisHamilton, what a race ??



He brings down the gap to Verstappen in the title fight to just 14 points!!! ??#BrazilGP ???? #F1 pic.twitter.com/0Ct4xgGG2l — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2021





