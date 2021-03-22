1h ago

add bookmark

Mercedes in trouble? 'Silver Arrows' unstable rear puts Red Bull ahead' - Ralf Schumacher

TEAMTalk Media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Red Bull Racing Hondas Max Verstappen on track in Bahrain.
Red Bull Racing Hondas Max Verstappen on track in Bahrain.
Photo by Hasan Bratic/picture alliance

• Mercedes is having aerodynamic issues on their vehicles.
• If this problem is not resolved soon, it could give Red Bull the upper hand for the 2021 season.
• The potential early advantage for Red Bull is based on pre-season testing in Bahrain.
• For more motoring stories, go to Wheels24.


Ralf Schumacher reckons Mercedes have aerodynamic issues they must sort out if they are to stamp their authority on Red Bull again this season.

Red Bull go into the 2021 campaign as favourites to win the opening Bahrain Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen heading the bookmakers' lists, although Mercedes are still expected to prevail across the 23 races as a whole.

The potential early advantage for Red Bull is based on pre-season testing in Bahrain, where Verstappen and his new teammate Sergio Perez enjoyed a more productive three days than Sir Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Whereas it went without a hitch for Red Bull, Mercedes lost running time due to a gearshift problem, Hamilton spun twice and the W12 car generally looked much more of a handful than its predecessor did throughout last year.

Schumacher, a veteran of 180 F1 race starts and a six-time winner, had previously identified the area where the consecutive seven-time World Champions appear to be struggling and has now offered additional insight.

lewis hamilton,f1,formula 1,formula one,mercedes
Lewis Hamilton walking away from his stricken F1 car after beaching it during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

"I'm thrilled with how good the Red Bull is," said the 45-year-old German in an interview with Sport 1. "It lies like a board.

"Mercedes seem to have problems with the car. The rear seemed very unstable. That's why I think Red Bull are ahead at the moment.

"But it's also clear Mercedes haven't shown everything yet and drove with more fuel on board. They have to get the problems under control as soon as possible, otherwise it will be close compared to Red Bull."

Asked to specify on the Mercedes issues, Schumacher added: "It looks like the rear wing, which is extremely important for a stable rear end, is not always optimally blown by the airstream.

"So we are talking about an aerodynamic problem. I know it is not easy to solve something like that."

The brother of Michael Schumacher, the seven-time former World Champion, related an experience of his own with Williams as to how a small difference on the car can have a big effect.

"McLaren, the team to beat alongside Ferrari at the time, brought new wind deflectors that Williams wanted to copy," he explained. "Somehow it didn't work for us as we wanted, the car was unstable and difficult to drive.

"In the first race in Australia, I had contact with a rival and lost one of the wind deflectors. Then the car was suddenly much better and went three tenths of a second per lap faster!

"After that, the parts on the car were no longer seen. That just shows small parts can often have a big impact."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
red bullmercedesralph schumacherf1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What's more important when you're deciding to purchase a vehicle?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Affordability
28% - 313 votes
Safety features
10% - 110 votes
Reliability
38% - 424 votes
Good fuel consumption
12% - 137 votes
Styling
6% - 64 votes
Power figures
6% - 71 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
In the spotlight: The evolution of the car headlight

14 Mar

In the spotlight: The evolution of the car headlight
Car Doctor DIY | These stress-free tyre changing tips will turn anyone into a pro

05 Mar

Car Doctor DIY | These stress-free tyre changing tips will turn anyone into a pro
Car Doctor DIY | How to change your car's oil yourself, and save money at the same...

02 Mar

Car Doctor DIY | How to change your car's oil yourself, and save money at the same time
Servicing of vehicles under warranty by privateers: 'I won't take the chance' -...

24 Feb

Servicing of vehicles under warranty by privateers: 'I won't take the chance' - reader
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo