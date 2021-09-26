31m ago

add bookmark

'It has taken a long time' - Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula 1 race in Russia

accreditation
TEAMTalk Media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula 1 race
Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula 1 race
Formula 1

• Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

• The win was the driver's 100th in Formula 1.

• Hamilton came home in first ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

For more motoring stories, visit Wheels24

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic rain-hit Russian Grand Prix after Lando Norris was denied his first victory following a thrilling finale.

Norris, 21, appeared on course to keep Hamilton at bay and become the youngest British Formula 1 winner. But the race turned on its head with just eight laps remaining when the rain arrived in Sochi.

Hamilton moved to the wet tyres with four laps left, but Norris stayed out on slick rubber after telling his McLaren team he did not want to stop.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest Wheels news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, 'Let's Drive'

A haunting decision

However, the decision came back to haunt the young Englishman as the rain increased, and he could not keep his McLaren on the track. On lap 51 of 53, Hamilton assumed the lead, with Norris stopping for wets and dropping down the order.

Hamilton claimed the 100th win of his career, ahead of Max Verstappen, who drove from last to second, with Carlos Sainz completing the podium.

Norris came home in seventh.

READ: Lewis Hamilton wins Russian GP after Lando Norris throws away certain victory

Hamilton moves into the lead of the championship, two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining.

Hamilton, who embraced Norris afterwards, said: "It has taken a long time to get to 100, and I wasn't sure whether it would come. Lando did such an amazing job, he is doing a great job for McLaren, and it was bittersweet to see my old team ahead.

"But my team made a great call right at the end. I didn't want to let Lando go, and I didn't know what the weather was going to do. Wow! One hundred. It would have been tough to get past Lando, but the rain came, and we were opportunistic.

"It is also a dream result for Max."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mercedeslewis hamiltonlando norrisf1formula 1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
25% - 1022 votes
Hamilton
41% - 1686 votes
They were both at fault
34% - 1381 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Missing door handles, 'plastic' windows: Weird car flaws, and strange fixes we all...

16 Sep

Missing door handles, 'plastic' windows: Weird car flaws, and strange fixes we all know
How to avoid filling your car's tank with the wrong type of fuel

26 Aug

How to avoid filling your car's tank with the wrong type of fuel
Give your car's battery some TLC

18 Aug

Give your car's battery some TLC
Why it's important to keep your car cool in winter too, even if it drives like a...

13 Aug

Why it's important to keep your car cool in winter too, even if it drives like a dream
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo