JUST IN | Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Reuters
Rain is pictured on Red Bull Racing pitstop equipment during the cancelled final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 25, 2021 in Sochi, Russia.
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for 25 September at Sochi's Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was "impossible" to hold the race in the "current circumstances."

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner has also said Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's future in the sport is uncertain due to the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story...

