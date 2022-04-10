1h ago

add bookmark

Leclerc takes second season win with maiden Australian Grand Prix victory, Verstappen retires

accreditation
Janine Van der Post
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and France during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and France during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc wins his second race of the season for Ferrari and has a comfortable lead in the standings. Max Verstappen suffered a second DNF in the last laps of the race.

Leclerc started the race on pole, and fought off Max Verstappen throughout the race before the Red Bull driver pulled over on the track on Lap 39/58. Verstappen said as he pulled over: "There's a weird fuel smell". 


Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel also retired from the race with car issues.

Mercedes has been in better form than anyone expected as George Russell finished in third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

McLaren had a stellar weekend, with Lando Norris in fifth and local hero Daniel Ricciardo finishing in sixth in his home race, their first double points for the season.


Esteban Ocon was seventh in his Alpine with Valtteri Bottas in eighth for Alfa Romeo. Pierre Gasly finished ninth in his AlphaTauri while Alex Albon, who started in last place, rounded up the points in tenth.

READ | F1 LIVE | Leclerc brings more glory to Ferrari with victory in Australian Grand Prix

A full race report will follow shortly...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charles leclercformula onef1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Brought to you by
Voting Booth
Do you think Mercedes will return to form later in the 2022 F1 season after two poor races?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, don't discredit them.
35% - 150 votes
Who cares, F1 is exciting again!
44% - 187 votes
No, it's Ferrari's turn to dominate again.
21% - 89 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them...

21 Jan

Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them being stolen
It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain

02 Dec 2021

It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain
If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one

01 Dec 2021

If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one
Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car

04 Nov 2021

Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car
See more from Car Doctor
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo