Leclerc takes second season win with maiden Australian Grand Prix victory, Verstappen retires

Charles Leclerc wins his second race of the season for Ferrari and has a comfortable lead in the standings. Max Verstappen suffered a second DNF in the last laps of the race.

Leclerc started the race on pole, and fought off Max Verstappen throughout the race before the Red Bull driver pulled over on the track on Lap 39/58. Verstappen said as he pulled over: "There's a weird fuel smell".





CHARLES: "What a car today. Of course I did a good job all weekend, but it was not possible without the car. I'm just so happy!" #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZjU6940UR5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel also retired from the race with car issues.

Mercedes has been in better form than anyone expected as George Russell finished in third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth.





CHECO: "It's a good result, but unfortunately we lost Max, it would have been great to have a double-podium for the team. We've been a bit too unlucky in the first few races"#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HlGgtWS71o — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022

McLaren had a stellar weekend, with Lando Norris in fifth and local hero Daniel Ricciardo finishing in sixth in his home race, their first double points for the season.





GEORGE: "We gotta be in it to win it and capitalise from others' misfortune, and we'll take it" #AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Gepku4w1B5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 10, 2022



Esteban Ocon was seventh in his Alpine with Valtteri Bottas in eighth for Alfa Romeo. Pierre Gasly finished ninth in his AlphaTauri while Alex Albon, who started in last place, rounded up the points in tenth.



A full race report will follow shortly...