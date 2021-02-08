Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG finally agree on a new F1 contract

2h ago

Lewis Hamilton
Bryn Lennon

• Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG finally agreed on a new F1 contract.

• Hamilton joined the team in 2013.

• Hamilton has won six Drivers' championships with the team since 2014.

It's official: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG have agreed to a new deal that will see the defending champion remain in Formula 1 for at least one more season. Though the details around the contract are yet to be announced, the team and Hamilton are excited to continue their relationship.

Speaking to the official Mercedes-AMG F1 team's website, Hamilton said: "I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes team mates. Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track.

"I'm equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations, and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue. I'm proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can't wait to get back on the track in March."

Since joining the Mercedes team in 2013, Hamilton has won 74 F1 races and six Drivers' championships. Since joining the sport in 2007 with McLaren, Hamilton's cars have all been powered by Mercedes engines.

