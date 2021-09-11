48m ago

add bookmark

Lewis Hamilton tops final Italian GP practice ahead of Sprint, Bottas in P2

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton topped the times in Saturday's final practice session for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix which was shortened after home hope Carlos Sainz crashed out.

Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton posted a best time of 1minute23.246 seconds at Monza, 0.222sec ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in a one-two for Mercedes as the Briton prepares for another attempt to bring up a century of Grand Prix victories.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who is three points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' standings, finished 0.416sec back in third, the same position from which he will start the Sprint race later on Saturday.

Hamilton has been stuck on 99 wins since taking the British GP at Silverstone in mid-July, when the Sprint format was used for the first time.

With only two practice sessions available instead of the usual three due to the Sprint format, drivers were off the track for around a quarter of an hour after Ferrari's Sainz hit a wall at the Ascari chicane and span into the middle of the track.

The Scuderia will now have to work to get Sainz's car ready in time for the afternoon's Sprint, in which Sainz has been provisionally cleared to start seventh on the grid, alongside teammate Charles Leclerc in row four.

Leclerc finished practice 1.524sec off the pace in 11th in what was a poor session for Ferrari on home turf at Monza.

Later on Saturday Bottas will start from pole in the 100km Sprint race, which will decide the grid for Sunday and give championship points to the top three.

First place in the Sprint will take three points, second place two and third place one.

However Bottas will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid after being penalised on Friday for taking on power unit components during qualifying for the Sprint.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mercedesvaltteri bottaslewis hamiltonf1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is the better F1 driver between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
37% - 1034 votes
Max Verstappen
63% - 1744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
How to avoid filling your car's tank with the wrong type of fuel

26 Aug

How to avoid filling your car's tank with the wrong type of fuel
Give your car's battery some TLC

18 Aug

Give your car's battery some TLC
Why it's important to keep your car cool in winter too, even if it drives like a...

13 Aug

Why it's important to keep your car cool in winter too, even if it drives like a dream
SEE | 5 reasons why you shouldn't opt to fit a panoramic sunroof as an option on...

07 Aug

SEE | 5 reasons why you shouldn't opt to fit a panoramic sunroof as an option on your new car
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo