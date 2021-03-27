Max Verstappen makes it three from three for Red Bull in Bahrain final practice

• Red Bull continues to show great form during the free practice sessions.

• Max Verstappen once again dominated the final practice session on Saturday.

• Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri, was third.

Max Verstappen continued his blistering pace on Saturday as he finished top of the pile in FP3, with Lewis Hamilton trailing by seventh-tenths in second place.

Red Bull hinted in pre-season testing that 2021 could be their season, or at least one in which they could be genuine challengers to Mercedes.

So far Verstappen has done just that.

Quickest in FP1 and FP2, he followed that up with a 1:30.577 in final practice at the Sakhir circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.739s.

Pierre Gasly, in the Honda-powered AlphaTauri, was third.





Bring on Quali ?? Max tops FP3 with a 1:30.577 and Checo is P5 with a 1:31.908 ?? #BahrainGP ???? #ChargeOn ?? pic.twitter.com/wuPFsAAoX4 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) March 27, 2021

With the sun blazing down on the Sakhir circuit, and the track temperature up to 48'C, being quick in FP3 doesn't count for much, nor could much be learnt.

That meant only one driver even bothered leaving the pits in the first 10 minutes. That was Yuki Tsunoda who did so to check that his AT02 was okay after AlphaTauri's overnight work. The team broke curfew on Friday night after seeing something on his car that they "didn't feel right about".

Bottas, who on Friday night declared that his W12 was "undriveable" at times, was the first driver to start laying down lap times. His first was a 2:17.9 as he ran wide at Turn 1 and his second, a 1:33.4, was deleted for running wide at Turn 4. He would go onto have two additional lap times deleted for Turn 4 track infringements.

Bottas wasn't the only driver struggling, with Charles Leclerc getting it wrong at Turn 1 before dropping in at Turn 2 on his next lap. "The grip is incredibly low, I'm struggling a lot with the car," he told Ferrari.

Nikita Mazepin also brought out the yellow flags as he spun down at Turn 7 in the Haas while Sebastian Vettel experienced a hairy moment as something came off his Aston Martin and hit him in the helmet.

"Box box something came off," he told the team. "Something from the front left corner and hit me in the face."

At the top of the timesheets, Hamilton set the early pace with a 1:32.9 on the soft tyres but that was beaten by Verstappen, a 1:32.6 on the hard Pirellis.

Gasly briefly got involved in the battle for P1, going top with a 1:32.3 on the soft tyres.

However, as the track temperature began to cool, dropping to 43'C, Hamilton laid down a 1:31.3 on soft tyres to go quickest, Bottas up to second.

Verstappen, out on a set of soft tyres and having put in an extremely slow out-lap, responded with purples in the first, second and third sectors to cross the line with a 1:30.577.

That put him 0.739s up on Hamilton, with Gasly third ahead of Bottas, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Vettel was P14 for Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso 15th for Alpine.





Times



1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.577 10 laps2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.739s 14 laps3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.006s 13 laps4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1.278s 16 laps5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.331s 11 laps6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.531s 16 laps7 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1.647s 13 laps8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.846s 11 laps9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.854s 13 laps10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.900s 10 laps11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.905s 17 laps12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1.923s 11 laps13 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2.132s 13 laps14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 2.178s 14 laps15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 2.243s 15 laps16 Lando Norris McLaren 2.283s 10 laps17 George Russell Williams 2.746s 14 laps18 Mick Schumacher Haas 2.845s 13 laps19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 3.045s 14 laps20 Nicholas Latifi Williams 3.382s 16 laps