27 Mar

add bookmark

Max Verstappen opens his 2022 with exciting win at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

accreditation
TEAMTalk Media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Mark Thompson

Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc with four laps to go to win Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

48 hours after a nearby missile strike threatened to cancel the second round of the new Formula 1 season, Verstappen claimed his title defence's first victory following a thrilling battle with Leclerc, which went to the wire.

Verstappen crossed the line only half a second ahead of Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third and pole-sitter Sergio Perez fourth. George Russell finished fifth for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton only 10th on an evening to forget for the seven-time world champion.

Good progress

Hamilton, who started only 15th following one of the worst qualifying performances of his career, made good progress through the field to move up to 10th by the start of lap 14, and then seventh when Mercedes kept him out on old rubber following Nicholas Latifi's lap-17 crash and the first safety car. That became sixth when he made his way ahead of Kevin Magnussen.

Mercedes were banking on further drama to afford Hamilton a free pit stop.

But, when the virtual safety car arrived with 14 laps to run, Hamilton was denied a stop for fresh rubber, with Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo stuttering to a halt on the entry to the pit lane.

READ: F1 WRAP | 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Verstappen wins in Jeddah ahead of Leclerc

Hamilton was allowed to stop when the virtual safety car period ended on lap 41 and the pit lane reopened, but he fell back six places to 12th before passing Alexander Albon and then Lance Stroll to take the final point.

Up front, Leclerc and Verstappen were involved in a tantalising battle for victory for the second time in a week.

On lap 42, Verstappen fought his way past Leclerc at the final corner, only for the Monegasque to move back ahead of the world champion on the main straight.

At the end of lap 46, Verstappen learnt his lesson and fixed his Red Bull on to the back of Leclerc's Ferrari gearbox through the final bend before using the tow and DRS to roar past his rival on the main straight.

Leclerc hustled Verstappen to the line, but the Dutch driver kept his composure to win.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
red bullcharles leclercmax verstappenf1formula 1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Brought to you by
Voting Booth
Do you think Haas should keep Russia's Nikita Mazepin as a driver on their F1 team or not?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he's done nothing wrong.
34% - 322 votes
No, it sends a conflicting message.
26% - 251 votes
He's not a good driver anyway, they need someone new.
40% - 378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them...

21 Jan

Hold my ECU: Owners of tuned cars remove engine control units to prevent them being stolen
It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain

02 Dec 2021

It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain
If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one

01 Dec 2021

If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one
Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car

04 Nov 2021

Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car
See more from Car Doctor
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo