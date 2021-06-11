11 Jun

add bookmark

Mazepin hits back at Hamilton's 'billionaire kids' jibe

accreditation
GMM
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nikita Mazepin
Nikita Mazepin
Laurent Charniaux

Nikita Mazepin has hit back at Lewis Hamilton's complaint that Formula 1 has become a "billionaire kids' club".

The seven time world champion was clearly referring to the likes of Mazepin, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi and other current drivers whose fathers are all famously wealthy.

When asked about his own privilege as the son of Russian industrialist and billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, Nikita said: "Every new driver in Formula 1 has received support from sponsors.

"Some are the makers of energy drinks, one is the richest man in Mexico - these are all people who are on the grid today that we could all talk about as well."

Mazepin has had a horror introduction to Formula 1 with a spate of on and off-track controversies, but he insists he has no personal animus with Hamilton.

READ | The billionaire fathers who invested in F1 teams to secure race seats for their sons

"We have always had a very correct relationship," he told sports.ru.

"We haven't communicated much, but in the paddock everyone is very polite so I don't feel anything negative."

Mazepin, 22, even thanked drivers like Lando Norris who have publicly defended the Russian from vitriolic online attacks.

"My manager, who used to work with Lando, sent me that video. I think he has also found himself in difficult situations in his career," he said of the McLaren driver.

"During the stream, he simply disagreed with those who joined in on the hate about me. I have to say I was really happy about that - I have always had a good relationship with him."

Mazepin says he has also received support from a couple of world champions.

"Due to covid, the F1 teams are stuck in these bubbles so I've actually seen and talked with very few people," he said.

"Of the drivers I have seen, I have very good relationships with all of them. I would especially point out the older generation such as Alonso and Vettel. Very nice men.

"I remember seeing them as a child as superheroes and now I see they are very open and down to earth."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lewis hamiltonnikita mazepinf1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What's more important when you're deciding to purchase a vehicle?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Affordability
28% - 790 votes
Safety features
10% - 283 votes
Reliability
38% - 1054 votes
Good fuel consumption
11% - 300 votes
Styling
5% - 153 votes
Power figures
7% - 202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been...

11 Jun

If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been towed before
This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars

07 Jun

This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars
Car Doctor | What's that grinding noise coming from my vehicle? Here's how to fix it

03 Jun

Car Doctor | What's that grinding noise coming from my vehicle? Here's how to fix it
Except for the obvious, here's why it's bad for your vehicle to have low fuel levels

02 Jun

Except for the obvious, here's why it's bad for your vehicle to have low fuel levels
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo