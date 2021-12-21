Mercedes will look to re-sign Valtteri Bottas if Lewis Hamilton retires - report

Valterri Bottas has been tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022 if the seven-time champion decides to walk away from Formula One.

The future of Hamilton has become the topic of fevered speculation in the wake of Sunday's controversial season-ending Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, which saw the Brit miss out on a historic eighth title as Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed the race win and with it, the Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton and Mercedes were absent from the FIA's end-of-season awards gala in Paris last week as the Silver Arrows weighed up whether to launch an official legal challenge against the FIA's handling of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

While Mercedes ultimately decided to drop their legal challenge, it seems a fiercely contested title challenge and a bitterly disappointing conclusion to the campaign have taken their toll on Hamilton.

The 36-year-old has two years remaining on his contract. Mercedes fans are excited to see how the team performs next year, with George Russell set to partner Hamilton following Bottas' departure to Alfa Romeo.

However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently hinted that Hamilton was considering his future in F1, and the Austrian's comments have only added fuel to the fire.

"I just need to do the utmost I can to help him overcome these imminent feelings he has for him to return strong, with a love of the sport and trust in the decision-making of the sport next year," said Wolff, as quoted by The Express.

"And we wish very much this will be the case."

While it does appear unlikely that Hamilton will walk away from the sport ahead of the 2022 campaign, Mercedes have reportedly identified two potential replacements.

Wolff's first choice to replace Hamilton would be Bottas, while Dutch driver Nyck de Vries is also an option after recently winning the Formula E Championship.