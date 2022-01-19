1h ago

No taste of 2022 car until real-world testing gets underway for Haas' Mick Schumacher

  • Mick Schumacher will have to wait to get into the real seat before he experiences his 2022 Haas F1 car.
  • Haas does not own a Formula One racing simulator, so its drivers cannot practice in the virtual world.
  • Schumacher believes Haas will be more competitive this year thanks to the sport's rule changes.
Haas F1 driver and Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver Mick Schumacher says he will not get a first taste of his 2022-spec car until he drives the real thing in winter testing. The 22-year-old is closely affiliated with Ferrari, and he will even be the reserve driver this year. Unlike most other 2022 race drivers, he will not be able to sample his new race car, even in the virtual world, because Haas does not have a simulator.

"That should change this year, but I think I will only be able to drive the new car for the first time in the Barcelona test," Schumacher told Auto Motor und Sport. Nonetheless, he says his satisfaction level with his debut season last year is "quite high", even though the 2021 car was the slowest on the grid.

mick schumacher,haas,f1,formula 1,formula one
Mick Schumacher walks away from his Haas F1 car after crashing during final practice prior to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Misses fighting for race position

When asked about duelling with rival drivers, Schumacher answered: "I miss it. But we're not as far away as Williams was in 2019.  So we still have a few duels. Of course I would like more and of course I hope that I can grow and develop next year."

Schumacher's Ferrari promotion is a major boost for that, but he stops short of expecting to be a race driver for the fabled Maranello team before too long. "That's all too far away," F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son insisted.

"First of all, I have to do a good job this year.  If that's the case, then I can look further into the future."

haas drivers haas f1 team
Mick Schumacher of Germany and Haas F1 and Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Haas F1 look on from the grid during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Rejects claims of 'unfairness' in the sport

The German rejected the notion that F1 is a fundamentally unfair sport because some drivers find themselves in winning cars whilst others are stuck at the back. "Everyone deserves their place in Formula 1," Schumacher insisted.  "But you don't know whether you can win races in a Mercedes until you're actually there. Anything else would be presumptuous."

His 2021 season was characterised in part for an intense duel with fellow rookie teammate Nikita Mazepin, but Schumacher thinks the Haas pair will be able to do more this year. "For example, we can get closer to the other cars," he said. "We have a good idea of how far away we should actually be. So when we're closer than we thought, we'll know it was a good weekend."

