Not going anywhere? Disappointed Lewis Hamilton 'simply lacks words', says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has moved to dampen speculation that Lewis Hamilton is considering retirement following a disappointing conclusion to the 2021 campaign.

The 36-year-old was chasing a record eighth Drivers' Championship in Abu Dhabi and appeared to be perfectly poised to do just that as the season-ending Grand Prix entered the final stretch at the Yas Marina Circuit.

However, Hamilton saw an eighth title cruelly ripped from his clutches as a series of controversial decisions by FIA race director Michael Masi allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take the fight to the Brit in a gripping final-lap shootout.





Verstappen went on to win the Abu Dhabi GP, and Hamilton was gracious in defeat, congratulating his title rival for claiming a first-ever Drivers' Championship.

But Hamilton has been silent in the wake of the season-ending grand Prix, with Wolff prompting further speculation over the Mercedes driver's future after recently admitting that the Brit was considering his future.

Wolff has since moved to walk back some of his earlier comments, saying Hamilton is not alone in experiencing a "wavering in emotions".

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, Wolff said: "We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all.

"He won the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next].

"Of course, you lose faith because you can't understand what has just happened.

"The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well."



And Wolff has revealed that having been in regular contact with Hamilton in recent times, the driver has given no indication of a desire to retire.

Wolff added: "So Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved, and we've been in constant contact these last few days."