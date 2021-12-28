4h ago

add bookmark

Not going anywhere? Disappointed Lewis Hamilton 'simply lacks words', says Toto Wolff

accreditation
TEAMTalk Media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP prepares to drive in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Photo by Lars Baron

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has moved to dampen speculation that Lewis Hamilton is considering retirement following a disappointing conclusion to the 2021 campaign.

The 36-year-old was chasing a record eighth Drivers' Championship in Abu Dhabi and appeared to be perfectly poised to do just that as the season-ending Grand Prix entered the final stretch at the Yas Marina Circuit.

However, Hamilton saw an eighth title cruelly ripped from his clutches as a series of controversial decisions by FIA race director Michael Masi allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take the fight to the Brit in a gripping final-lap shootout.

READ | Bernie Ecclestone: I don't think Lewis Hamilton is coming back to F1

Verstappen went on to win the Abu Dhabi GP, and Hamilton was gracious in defeat, congratulating his title rival for claiming a first-ever Drivers' Championship.

But Hamilton has been silent in the wake of the season-ending grand Prix, with Wolff prompting further speculation over the Mercedes driver's future after recently admitting that the Brit was considering his future.

Wolff has since moved to walk back some of his earlier comments, saying Hamilton is not alone in experiencing a "wavering in emotions".

Speaking to Motorsport-Total.com, Wolff said: "We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all.

"He won the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next].

"Of course, you lose faith because you can't understand what has just happened.

"The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well."

And Wolff has revealed that having been in regular contact with Hamilton in recent times, the driver has given no indication of a desire to retire.

Wolff added: "So Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved, and we've been in constant contact these last few days."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lewis hamiltontoto wolfff1
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Brought to you by
Voting Booth
Which of these factors are prohibiting you from buying an electric vehicle as your next car?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Prices should be more affordable
18% - 61 votes
Our unreliable electricity source
11% - 37 votes
There's not enough charging infrastructure
10% - 35 votes
All of the above
60% - 203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain

02 Dec

It may look pretty hot, but black cars are not that cool to maintain
If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one

01 Dec

If your car’s windows have been smashed, cross your fingers it’s not this one
Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car

04 Nov

Why covering your licence plate in online photos could protect you, and your car
OPINION | One of the worst pieces of motoring advice I've ever received

01 Nov

OPINION | One of the worst pieces of motoring advice I've ever received
See more from Car Doctor
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo