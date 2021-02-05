1h ago

add bookmark

Schumacher: 'Maybe he should give himself a kick now' as Merc still mum on Hamilton saga

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Tolga Bozoglu

Mercedes is still refusing to comment on raging speculation about Lewis Hamilton's 2021 seat.

It is now being rumoured that the seven time world champion may be on the cusp of agreeing a one-year contract with the same EUR 40 million salary, with permission to add two more personal sponsors to his helmet and overalls.

Ralf Schumacher on Thursday (4 Feb) called the apparent unseemly financial dispute amid the Covid crisis "embarrassing".

"Given his humanitarian streak, Hamilton has to understand that you cannot demand 100% in these times. Maybe he should give himself a kick now," he said.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali hinted that the situation is a little worrying for the sport he now leads.

"I really hope that we can have this announcement soon because what he's going to fight for this year is something that from a sporting perspective is incredible," said the Italian.

"So the only thing I can say is that I really hope that personally if they are still talking, it's great, I just remind them that the first race will be at the end of March."

Domenicali played down the impression that the contract dispute is about money alone.

"I think they are talking about a lot of stuff," he said. "I'm sure Lewis wants to understand a lot of points also on his own future. I don't think it is only a point related to his salary."

Mercedes is refusing to comment.

"We will speak up when we have something to say," a spokesman is quoted by the German broadcaster RTL. "As has been the case during the entire process, we will not comment on rumours and speculation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mercedes-Hamilton contract talks to be cleared by 2 March 2021
Toto Wolff spills the beans that three-year Hamilton contract is 'unlikely'
F1 OPINION | Gluttony and the £50 million burp in the Hamilton-contract saga
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How should Haas' new driver Nikita Mazepin be punished for his awful behaviour?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
He should be removed from the team
47% - 447 votes
The FIA should give him a hefty fine.
13% - 120 votes
Won't matter, Dad's money will always save him.
40% - 382 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
forsubscribers
What made Mazda bid farewell to the revolutionary Wankel rotary engine?

22 Jan

What made Mazda bid farewell to the revolutionary Wankel rotary engine?
WATCH | 10 Covid-friendly tips for road-trips in SA

29 Dec 2020

WATCH | 10 Covid-friendly tips for road-trips in SA
What is air ride suspension and why are motorists fitting it to their vehicles?

22 Dec 2020

What is air ride suspension and why are motorists fitting it to their vehicles?
Readying for a road trip? Must-have safety features for your car this festive season

15 Dec 2020

Readying for a road trip? Must-have safety features for your car this festive season
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo