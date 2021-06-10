Schumacher's iconic Jordan 191 F1 debut car for sale

The iconic Jordan 191 has been put up for sale and which was the car that Michael Schumacher burst onto the Formula one scene with in 1991.

Already this car was, and continues to be, one of the most fondly remembered in F1 history, sporting its 7 Up-inspired green and blue livery.

It is not only the looks, though, that builds the Jordan 191's reputation – it also provided a Formula 1 debut to the driver who went on to become one of the greatest the series has ever seen.

Schumacher was drafted in by Jordan for the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, replacing the imprisoned Bertrand Gachot.

As it turned out, he had lied to team owner Eddie Jordan about having prior experience of driving the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, but any frustration was soon gone once Schumacher showed what he could do when given the chance.



Qualifying P7, Schumacher had matched Jordan's best result of the season, and although clutch problems forced him to retire on the first lap of the race, he had already caught the attention of the paddock.

Schumacher rose to fame in the years to come as he collected seven Drivers' titles across stints with Benetton and Ferrari. Now members of the public have the chance to buy the Jordan 191, a piece of history that marks where it all started.

Of course, it will not come cheap. Historic car dealer Speedmaster Cars want £1.25million (estimated equivalent of R24 million) for a deal to be struck.

"It was just so easy to drive," Eddie Jordan previously told Motor Sport as he described the 191.

"Easy to drive, very beautiful and quick straight away – often a good sign!"

Speedmaster Cars state the 191 remains in good working condition, complete with the Ford HB engine.

"Most recently, the car has been demonstrated at the Masters Historic Race Weekend at Donington Park in 2021," their description adds.

"Complete with starting equipment including pre-heater, impressive history file including certificate of authenticity, Schumacher-signed model car and the original race steering wheel framed in a display case."