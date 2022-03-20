The year of the prancing horse? Why Ferrari fans are cautious over F1 team's 2022 chances

• The Ferrari Formula 1 team looks competitive ahead of the 2022 season.

• Though this is a good sign, the team has gone off the rails in the past despite early performance gains.

• Ferrari has not won the F1 Drivers' championship since 2007.

Not since the 2012 Formula 1 season has Ferrari been very competitive in Formula 1. Competitive in the sense that the team can compete for both championships on pure outright pace. But even in the seasons that they are competitive, driver error and misjudged strategic calls often put an end to any hope of reigning supreme at the end of a season.

In 2007, with Kimi Raikkonen driving for the team, Ferrari won the Drivers' championship. In 2008, Felipe Massa battled Lewis Hamilton for season's honours, but lost out. In 2010 and 2012, Fernando Alonso challenged Sebastian Vettel for the sport's ultimate prize. In 2017 and 2018, Vettel challenged Hamilton for the gold. So yes, Ferrari has not been entirely uncompetitive since its 2007 glory.



However, Massa, Alonso, and Vettel all failed to secure the gold due to either driver error or misguided strategic calls on the team's end. Whichever way one wants to throw the blame, fans have gradually been losing hope in the once untouchable Italian team.

Is 2022 the year?



Ferrari's performance and pace is one of the big talking points to have come out of the two pre-season tests. Teams and drivers are adamant that the Scuderia has turned the page in 2022 and that their pace is no fluke. But Ferrari's own is throwing caution to the wind.



Team boss Mattia Binotto said: "At the moment, we cannot yet understand what the values on track are, as the measurements that we take using the GPS system have a certain accuracy, but they are not super precise. They are also influenced by the weight of the car, and without this data the estimate is difficult."



Early data, from which teams and drivers draw their pre-season conclusions, suggests that Ferrari is on the pace, but this data should not be taken as Biblical truth. In the past, Ferrari has been impressive during pre-season testing, only for them to fall away once the season gets underway. This has been riding heavy on the Tifosi's minds, with them also wary of getting too excited about the early pace.



But Binotto is confident that the team will at least be competitive in 2022: "In the tests, from the little we saw, we conducted an exercise, and according to this initial analysis, we are at the level of the others. We are certainly not behind them, and perhaps we have a little more. But I think we will be at a level where we can compete, and if there is a difference, it will not be insurmountable. The starting point is good, but how good we will discover."



If Ferrari is indeed competitive, it is up to its drivers - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sianz Jr. - to not flounder like Massa, Alonso, and Vettel did. They need to continue with the impressive and competitive pre-season form and prevent things from going awry when the pressure mounts. Still, after the first four to five races of the new season, we should know if Ferrari's early pace was a fluke or if they are back in championship contention.

