Car owners can now renew vehicle licences via Pick n Pay's new online system

accreditation
Compiled by Charlen Raymond
Pick n Pay announced that vehicle owners can renew their vehicle licences via a new system
• Vehicle owners can now renew their vehicle licences via Pick n Pay's new online system.

• In addition to the cost for your vehicle licence, Pick Pay will add an admin and delivery fee.

• The new vehicle licence will be delivered to the supplied address.

Pick n Pay, one of South Africa's retail giants, announced that they have introduced a vehicle licence renewal system. This new feature to the retail company's portfolio will undoubtedly ease one of the many troubles motorists have been experiencing of late.

Pick n Pay said that the process of renewing one's vehicle licence via their new system can be done in three easy steps, with the new vehicle licence then delivered to the supplied address.

How it works

Users wanting to renew their vehicle licences via Pick n Pay's new system can register either at a till point in a Pick n Pay store or online via this link. Once online, users can register a new profile and log in to their account. Users must also upload an image of their ID document or card, a copy of one's existing vehicle licence disc, and proof of residence.

The address where the vehicle must be delivered should also be provided.

Secondly, users must set up a payment option whilst completing setting up their profiles.

Pick n Pay said on its website: "Your vehicle licence disc renewal payment will include the following, which is automatically added to your payment amount: the amount for the licence renewal, a licence disc renewal admin fee of R345 (including VAT), and a delivery fee of R99 (including VAT)."

Lastly, the new vehicle licence will be delivered to the supplied address within ten business days. However, Pick n Pay notes that the "10 business days are only applicable to vehicle licence discs that have not expired."

