Mbalula announces new driving licence cards coming in 2023, but AA says more time is needed

• Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced South Africa would get new driving licence cards in 2023.

• There is a current backlog of over 2 million driving licences which needs to be renewed by end of March.

• Research is also being conducted to extend driving licence cards validity to ten years instead of five.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Road Traffic Management Corporation have announced their plans to implement new driving licence cards in 2023 and other problem-solving interventions.

Minister Mbalula announced at a press conference on Thursday (3 February) that new driving licence cards with advanced security features would be available from October 2023. These new cards will also serve as a form of identification.

With the enormous backlog, the Automobile Association (AA) is quite concerned about how this would work, especially about the capacity of the renewal system to service the 2.1 million motorists who must renew their driving licences before the end of March. The entity firmly believes more time is needed to resolve the current backlog problem.

At the same time, the AA is encouraged that the driving licence production machine is again operational and that efforts are underway to clear the massive backlogs.



In August last year, the renewal period was extended once again when Mbalula announced driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 would be valid until 31 March 2022.



According to Mbalula, the total backlog of licences that will have expired by 31 March stands at 2.1m nationally. Mbalula claims there is a current backlog of 600 000 cards that the government must still print, and says this deadline will be reached by the end of April.



In November last year, the machine printing driving licence cards broke down and was sent for repairs in Germany. It resumed operations on 22 January and is now printing 400 000 cards a month to clear the backlog.



The AA says: "Given the enormous challenges of renewing driving licences, and in the context of the current backlogs, we believe an extension to the grace period beyond 31 March would have prudent. As it stands, the number of those needing to renew is growing, and government must do everything it can to accommodate them."



READ | How government can fix the driving licence mess right now: Make cards valid for 10 years



The Association says while the Minister notes that the two new centres in Midrand and Centurion to cater for renewals are being under-utilised by the public, it may be impractical for many to use them.



"Driving Licence Testing Centres are specifically located to accommodate people of specific areas, and if these centres cannot assist them, they may not be in a position to use other centres; these may be too far or too costly for them to access.



While these two new centres obviously provide state-of-the-art facilities, it would have perhaps been better to upgrade and better resource existing centres," says the Association.



"These cards may provide added security and will, according to the Minister, be capable of being used as official identification, all of which is a positive development. However, if the existing problems around applying and issuing cards are not resolved, introducing a new card – however advanced – will have solved nothing. We therefore eagerly await the introduction of new online procedures – which are slated to come into force on 17 February – as a way of dealing more effectively with the procedures around driving licence card renewals," says the Association.

Last year, the South African Institute of Driving Instructors (SAIDI) managing director, Robert Chandler, said the government should make driving licence cards valid for ten years to immediately resolve driving licence issues in the country.

The Association says it welcomes the Minister's announcement today that research is being conducted into extending the validity period of driving licence cards from its current five-year period.



"The AA has urged the government to extend the validity period of driving licences from five to ten years as a way of dealing more effectively with renewals. We welcome the fact that this is being discussed and reviewed and look forward to the findings from the research, which, we are certain, will support our view that this should happen," concludes the AA.

