OPINION | Driving licence cards: A mission critical machine fails and it takes 83 days to repair

The South African Institute of Driving Instructors (SAIDI) managing director Robert Chandler believes the driving licence card production machine saga continues as the Department of Transport's event on Thursday (03 February) was more about Twitter hype and the exhibition of 'Mr Fix' showcasing something being fixed. Instead the event should have been a more proactive one addressing the concerns and fears and providing a more positive way forward for local motorists.





During Minister Mbalula's press event on 3 February 2022, he went into great detail as to the cause of the damage to the card production machine. He provided reasons why it took 83 days to repair and get it operating again. Other matters were also discussed.

During his address, the Minister confirmed the following:

• The card production machine is housed in a National key Point facility.

• A flood in the building next door caused an electrical short.

• This electrical short resulted in an electrical surge which then caused damage to the card production machine housed in the building next door.

• In consultation with the OEM, the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) staff identified and isolated a small component that was damaged and forwarded this to the OEM for repairs.

• The delays in repairing the component were explained as follows:

- The OEM did not have any spare parts as the machine was old, and these had to be made.

- The time delay was increased as the OEM closed their facilities for the festive season.



During this media event to announce the catastrophic failure of the mission-critical driving licence card production machine had been overcome, Minister Mbulula continued to obfuscate and fail to address the apparent failures and deficiencies within his Portfolio.

A mission-critical machine fails, and it takes 83 days to repair. This is unacceptable.

In addition, explanations by the Minister and his management team as to the causes further justify our concerns and fears that all is not well at the Department of Transport.



The motoring public has a justifiable and legitimate expectation that Thursday's event should have been a more positive and proactive one addressing our concerns and fears and providing a more positive way forward. Not merely an event to:



- Heap praise on the staff of the RTMC, DOT and DLCA for fixing a problem that, by all intents and purposes, they caused in the first place, or

- To cloud the matter with vague promises of a new driving licence card and to be implemented or the intention to implement it by October 2023, and

- His lamenting that he has elements' within his Department who are either inept or just unwilling to do what is required.

The same excuses and explanations provided do more to confirm that the Department abounds with what appears to be ineptness, incompetency, a display of critical dereliction of duty and, in fact, criminal negligence on the part of officials.

Instead of praising his officials, the Minister should be reassuring the motoring public that he has our backs and is asking the hard questions.

Questions such as:

• How was it possible that a National Key Point Facility could be breached by an electrical power surge from another building that damaged mission-critical equipment?

• Where were the surge protection and alternative power source for this National Key Point facility?

• Does a maintenance contract with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) exist?

• Was there a contract in place, and if not, why?

• If the original contract was cancelled:

- Why was it cancelled?

- What was the rationale for it to be cancelled?

- Who decided to cancel it?

It appears that, as the Minister lamented during his media event, ineptness, incompetency, critical dereliction of duty, and criminal negligence is on show in the Department of Transport at all levels. He needs to deal with this urgently.

Contrary to the DLCA Manager's assurance during the media event and figures bandied around, the problems with the Card Production Machine are far from over.







Facts are:



1. During the zero production period between 7 November 2021 to 20 January 2022, an additional total of approximately 413 000 (Cal: 59 working days X 7000 per day) driving license cards were added to the initial backlog of roughly 500 000 (Prior DOT numbers in September 2021).



2. As the DLCA was previously unable to maintain a zero backlog, and this was increasing monthly, how can we be expected to believe the backlog consists only of 593,492 driving licence cards?

It is past time that the Minister brought into law the:





• Temporary driving licences would be issued free of cost to licence holders, and



• The period of validity of the driving licence card is extended to a period of ten years.





• The period of validity for all current, valid driving licence cards be extended for a period of five years from the date of issue.

