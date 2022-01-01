Dakar | Al-Attiyah earns sanding ovation in Stage 1A, SA's Brian Baragwanath in third

It's been an exciting start to the 2022 Dakar Rally, with Toyota Gazoo Racing's Nasser Al-Attiyah taking the lead in the Car category. Audi has made a stellar debut with Carlos Sainz in second place. But, it's SA team Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath and Leonard Cremer we're raving about in third place, along with fellow SA racers Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings from team Toyota Gazoo Racing in fourth.

Our South African racers have put up a strong early performance in the world's most challenging race.

It is no surprise that Nasser Al-Attiyah was in his element on sandy terrain. His 42nd career stage win was also his sixth in a Dakar opener. He gained 12" on Carlos Sainz, who put his brand-new Audi through its paces from the get-go.



Two South African drivers, namely Brian Baragwanath in his CR6 buggy and Al-Attiyah's Toyota teammate, Henk Lategan, are hot on the heels of the three-time winners, with Sébastien Loeb rounding out the top 5 in his BRX Hunter.



SA's Giniel De Villiers and Dennis Murphy finished in eighth place.



Supplied Dakar.com: ASO/ F. Gooden / DPPI



The Australian sensation of the 2021 Dakar, Daniel Sanders, again showed his talent in a short, sandy stage (see Stat of the day) that also saw runner-up Pablo Quintanilla thrive in his new home at Honda in the Bike category.



The lightweight prototype race saw an unexpected OT3-Red Bull exhibition led by Seth Quintero. At the same time, first-time stage winner Marek Goczal and his younger brother Michal, in second place, made sure the SSV special stayed in the family. Finally, Kamaz blew the competition out of the water with a 1-2-3-4 to go with comeback kid Eduard Nikolaev's 22nd stage victory.



Performance of the Day

It was a grim New Year's Eve for OT3-Red Bull, still reeling from the news that Mitch Guthrie and Guillaume De Mevius's co-driver, Tom Colsoul, had both tested positive for Covid-19 in less than 48 hours, but the team bounced back to place its three cars in the top 4 of the T3 race.

19-year-old prodigy Seth Quintero led the charge with his seventh stage win in his second Dakar start. Two last-minute substitutes were called up to fill the empty bucket seats. Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen went from enjoying a ski retreat to making his rally raid debut to posting the second-fastest time in the special.

Meanwhile, De Mevius was already on his way to the special when he met his new navigator: Kellon Walch, Robby Gordon's long-time co-driver, who partnered up with Austin Jones last year, had landed at 05:30 that morning after flying in from Los Angeles via Paris. The two new brothers in arms are now sitting in fourth place overall.

A crushing blow

"Nacho" Cornejo's 25th place on the day, far from the top 15, which allowed competitors to pick their starting order in the following stage, may seem cause for concern. His three Honda teammates all played the little game of the qualifying stage, but only Pablo Quintanilla, second, came out ahead. Indeed, Barreda and Brabec, 10th and 12th, respectively, will have to settle for scraps when the time comes to choose their starting position for stage 1B. Nacho, instead, concluded that the only winning move was not to play! His sandbagging cost him some time (8'45"), but he will be racing from a vantage point. Last year, the biker who fought for victory until two days before the finish made no secret of his strategy at the bivouac in Ha'il.

"Today, there was a lot to be gained, but even more to be lost in the middle of the pack of 15, so I decided to play it safe. I lost some time today, but I'll get opportunities to claw it back in the coming days". So perhaps not such a crushing blow?





Dakar Rally 2022 rankings: Car category Top 10



1. 201

(QAT) NASSER AL-ATTIYAH

(AND) MATTHIEU BAUMEL

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 00H 10' 56''



2. 202

(ESP) CARLOS SAINZ

(ESP) LUCAS CRUZ

TEAM AUDI SPORT 00H 11' 08''

+ 00H 00' 12''



3. 230

(ZAF) BRIAN BARAGWANATH

(ZAF) LEONARD CREMER

CENTURY RACING 00H 11' 32''

+ 00H 00' 36''



4. 225

(ZAF) HENK LATEGAN

(ZAF) BRETT CUMMINGS

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 00H 11' 32''

+ 00H 00' 36''



5. 211

(FRA) SEBASTIEN LOEB

(BEL) FABIAN LURQUIN

BAHRAIN RAID XTREME 00H 11' 33''

+ 00H 00' 37''



6. 205

(SAU) YAZEED AL RAJHI

(GBR) MICHAEL ORR

OVERDRIVE TOYOTA 00H 11' 43''

+ 00H 00' 47''



7. 204

(ESP) NANI ROMA

(ESP) ALEX HARO BRAVO

BAHRAIN RAID XTREME 00H 11' 45''

+ 00H 00' 49''



8. 207

(ZAF) GINIEL DE VILLIERS

(ZAF) DENNIS MURPHY

TOYOTA GAZOO RACING 00H 11' 46''

+ 00H 00' 50''



9. 203

(POL) JAKUB PRZYGONSKI

(DEU) TIMO GOTTSCHALK

ORLEN TEAM 00H 11' 57''

+ 00H 01' 01''



10. 221

(ARG) ORLANDO TERRANOVA

(ESP) DANIEL OLIVERAS CARRERAS

BAHRAIN RAID XTREME 00H 12' 02''

+ 00H 01' 06''







Source: Dakar.com