Climbing SA motorsport's ladder: Jonathan Mogotsi on the fast track since his 2017 debut

Jonathan Mogotsi has been racing for the Volkswagen SA team since 2017.

The driver enter real-world racing after showing his talents and skills in sim(ulation) racing.

Mogotsi is racing Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI racecar in the 2022 GTC championship.

In March, Wheels24 covered the amazing story of Jonathan Mogotsi's career. The young man kickstarted his new life as a racing driver in a rather unorthodox manner, but he is the embodiment of true talent, making it big.

Mogotsi is an avid simulation racer and won a 2016 competition that allowed top sim racers to become real racing drivers via the Gran Turismo Academy. He made it to the UK and competed in the final rounds of this unique competition, but ended in second place.

Though many saw him competing in this series as a massive achievement for someone with no real racing, Mogotsi was his own harshest critic.

Mogotsi told Wheels24: "I qualified to join the Gran Turismo Academy. The premise of this was to see if they could take an avid sim racer and turn them into a real racing driver. They took 25 of the best South African sim racers and put us through various challenges.

"Then, they flew eight of us to Silverstone, where we participated in a rigorous training programme. In the end, I lost out by finishing second, but it was just the taste of real motorsport that I needed."

A career filled with highlights



Disappointed by not winning the series hosted by the GT Academy, Mogotsi returned home and entered the Volkswagen SA Driver Search competition. Needless to say, he aced his way to a 2017 racing seat and lined up for his first race in the Polo Cup at Killarney (Cape Town) that year. Four months later, at Aldo Scribante (Gqeberha), he won his first race in his debut season!

More wins and podiums followed, all capped by a promotion to the GTC SupaCup series in 2020. He would race in the series for two years and again raked in the results, including more wins.

For 2022, Mogotsi has been promoted to Volkswagen's main team in the GTC (Global Touring Cars) championship racing the team's Golf 8 GTI racecar. In his first race, hosted at Killarney, Cape Town, the driver finished in fifth place.

Mogotsi is confident that his future would not have been possible without dreams, and he is an advocate of dreaming big: "Without wanting to sound cliched, it's crucial to have a dream and follow through with it as far as possible. I tried chasing my dream and failed a few times before getting my big break with Volkswagen, so never give up."





Jonathan Mogotsi: Career highlights • 2016: Jonathan Mogotsi wins the Volkswagen Driver Search competition and secures a spot in the Volkswagen team competing in the Polo cup series • March 2017: Jonathan competes in his first Polo Cup race in Cape Town (Killarney Racetrack) alongside teammate Kuda Vhazhure. • July 2017: Mogotsi wins his Maiden race in Polo Cup at Aldo Scribante in PE in his rookie year. • December 2017: Mogotsi wins Rookie of the Year at the Polo Cup prize-giving. • June 2018: Mogotsi claims double wins in East London – just over a year since he started racing • December 2018: Mogotsi finished 3rd overall and 2nd in Class in the Polo Cup • December 2019: Mogotsi finished in 9th overall position in the Polo Cup • February 2020: Mogotsi gets promoted into the GTC SupaCup series and races alongside teammate Bradley Liebenberg • December 2020: Mogotsi finishes 3rd overall in the GTC SupaCup series • June 2021: Mogotsi wins his maiden race in the GTC SupaCup racing series • October 2021: Mogotsi claims his first pole position in the GTC SupaCup series • December 2021: Mogotsi finishes 2nd overall in the GTC SupaCup series • February 2022: Mogotsi gets promoted into the Global Touring Cars (GTC) series and now races the Golf 8 GTI racecar alongside teammate Daniel Rowe. • March 2022: Mogotsi finishes 5th overall in his first GTC race held in Killarney, Cape Town.



