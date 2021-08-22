Toyota win Le Mans 24 Hours for fourth year in a row

1h ago

Toyota wins the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours for the fourth year in a row.
The pole-sitting Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez claimed the Japanese manufacturer's fourth straight Le Mans 24 Hour Race success on Sunday (22 August).

Toyota's second car, with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving, took second.

After 1440 minutes, 370 laps, over 5000 kilometres and 33 pit stops, Toyota's number seven car's trio of drivers finally came good after years of ill luck behind their sister car.



In a neat touch Nakajima pitted behind Kobayashi in the leading car shortly before the finish to ensure they passed the line virtually in tandem, albeit with two laps separating them in the classification.

In third, four laps adrift, came the elite Hypercar category rival Alpine of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

The two entries from US film director Jim Glickenhaus completed the top five.



