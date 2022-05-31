Volkswagen SA loses two motorsport team members in horrific truck accident on N1

Two VWSA motorsport team members lost their lives over the weekend.

Rodger van Schalkwyk and Floyd Sipinyu were involved in a truck accident.

The pair were returning to Johannesburg after the last round of the GTC Championship.

For motoring news, go to Wheels24

It is with great sadness that Volkswagen Motorsport confirms the death of Rodger van Schalkwyk and Floyd Sipinyu. The pair lost their lives on 29 May 2022 after a fatal vehicle accident. At the time of their death, Rodger and Floyd were returning to Johannesburg after Round 3 of the Extreme Racing Festival which took place at Aldo Scribante race track in Gqeberha.

"Rodger and Floyd were valuable crew members in the Volkswagen Motorsport team and we are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, friends and loved- ones," says Mike Rowe, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport.

Supplied Quickpic

Rodger was an experienced truck driver and had been responsible for the safe delivery of race cars to and from events for a number of years. He worked for various vehicle manufacturers before joining Volkswagen Motorsport recently.



Floyd had been working for Graeme Nathan Motorsport for six years as a technician and a co-driver of the Volkswagen Motorsport trucks with Rodger.

Motorpress

No more GTC for 2022



"Volkswagen Motorsport will not be competing in the Global Touring Cars (GTC) championship for the remainder of the 2022 motorsport season. We will investigate alternative options for our drivers, Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi," concludes Rowe. The VW Golf 8 GTI GTC racing cars were also destroyed in the accident.

A memorial service will be held for Rodger and Floyd at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria next week. Exact details will be communicated on the Volkswagen Motorsport Facebook page.

Volkswagen Motorsport and Graeme Nathan Motorsport would like to thank Motorsport South Africa, the greater motorsport community and their strategic partners for the outpouring of support during this challenging time.



The Wheels24 team Janine Van der Post and Pritesh Ruthun send their heartfelt condolences to the entire Volkswagen South Africa team and their loved ones.



Van der Post says: "In our motoring industry, we all know each other, or of one another. The Wheels24 team are incredibly saddened by this horrific incident and we have the entire company and their loved ones in our hearts and prayers. Roger and Floyd weren't just crew members, they were a part of the VW family. May they rest in peace and spirit, and rise in glory."





KEEP UP TO DATE with the latest motoring news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, 'LET'S DRIVE'.