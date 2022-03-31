2022 Volkswagen Caddy is officially on sale in SA, and there are plenty to choose from

Volkswagen has been teasing us with the 2022 Caddy since last year, but we finally get behind the wheel this week.



Various models come to market, with prices starting from around R400 000 up to R600 000.

Petrol and diesel versions are available, but there's no mention of automatic gearboxes.

The Volkswagen Caddy is a staple for South African entrepreneurs and businesses. The compact people- and cargo-hauler ticks so many boxes for so many of us that it's often the go-to choice if you want a reliable fleet of delivery vehicles or require safe and efficient small busses to ferry staff or tourists. Take note of the number of Caddy vehicles you see on the road compared to other vans, and you'll know that they're everywhere.

Volkswagen is launching a refreshed Caddy in South Africa to ensure the vehicle's continued success. We'll be taking a bunch of them for a spin around Gauteng to assess what the latest updates bring to the market. Be sure to follow us on Instagram (@wheels24_sa) to see live updates and driving impressions from the New Caddy launch as it happens. Here's a quick look at the various models on offer and what you will pay for them if you pop down to your local VW dealership.

Volkswagen Caddy Cargo



With prices starting at R404 000, the Caddy Cargo is your most affordable way to jump into the range. The entry-level version comes with VW's tried-and-tested 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 81kW and 152Nm of torque. They say it will sip 7.2 litres of unleaded for every 100km in a combined cycle run. It might not be packed with high-tech features. Still, it might be a worthwhile consideration for your business if you transport expensive technologies and want something lockable and more secure than a bakkie with a canopy. You can also get it with a 2.0-litre TDI engine if you prefer diesel.

Volkswagen Caddy Kombi



The Caddy Kombi pricing starts at R412 100, and it too is powered by the 1.6-litre petrol engine mentioned above. There's a 2.0TDI in the range too, that offers the same 81kW at the 1.6 petrol models, but the oil-burners boast 300Nm of torque - ideal if you move heavy items. The TDI consumes a claimed 5.5 litres for every 100km in a combined cycle. If you need space for people and you don't like the idea of driving a double cab around town, you might like the feel of the Caddy Kombi. You won't get fancy interior trim or colour-coded bumpers, and it does look quite utilitarian. Still, this vehicle has some charm as an alternative to a smaller VW Polo that's very similarly priced.

Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Cargo



If the Caddy Cargo we mentioned first is just too small for your business needs, you can go for the Maxi Cargo version, which is a long-wheelbase version of the vehicle. Our price list shows that it's only available with the 2.0TDI engine, but that's perfectly fine as you will need that 300Nm of torque to move the goods without straining the vehicle. This vehicle is priced at R487 200, which is respectable considering it has a two-year/unlimited distance mechanical warranty and a three-year or 60 000km Service Plan from the manufacturer.

Volkswagen Caddy



The one we're most excited about, and we are sure you are too, is Caddy, the one built for families. It's available with the 1.6-litre petrol engine or the 2.0TDI powerplant, and you can even have it in a long-wheelbase format as a Caddy Maxi (but only with a 2.0TDI if you want the long one). The entry point here is R484 200, and that's still a reasonable price, we think, compared to other cars like the Polo hatchback. The extended length version will set you back R600 400.

Here's the complete list of 2022 Volkswagen Caddy models and their respective prices in ascending order:

Volkswagen Caddy Cargo 1.6 panel van - R404 000

Volkswagen Caddy Kombi 1.6 - R412 100

Volkswagen Caddy Cargo 2.0TDI panel van - R460 600

Volkswagen Caddy Kombi 2.0TDI - R476 100

Volkswagen Caddy 1.6 - R484 200

Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Cargo 2.0TDI panel van - R487 200

Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Kombi 2.0TDI - R502 700

Volkswagen Caddy 2.0TDI - R573 800

Volkswagen Caddy Maxi 2.0TDI - R600 400

Wheels24 will bring you updates from the Caddy launch, so follow us on Instagram @wheels24_sa for first drive impressions of the vehicle from its media reveal.





