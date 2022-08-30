REVIEW | Could the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro be the best Chinese SUV on sale in SA? We take it for a spin





• Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is the pick of the bunch and much nicer to drive than the Tiggo 8 Pro.

• It might not have the seven seats of the bigger model, but it's packed with as many premium features.

• Expect numerous airbags, advanced traction control, and a tech-laden driving experience.

Chery is rising fast in South Africa. The brand recently reported monthly sales exceeding 1000 units per month, accelerating it to become a top ten new car brand. With an affordable range of sports utility vehicles to choose from, like the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro and the recently introduced Tiggo 7 Pro, the Chinese state-owned car company is quickly becoming a household name.

Not a week goes by when I'm not asked if a Chery might be a good buy. Of course, my response is which one and for what purpose. The Tiggo 4 Pro is fantastic if you're single, a couple or a small family with young kids. You can jump into the 7 Pro and 8 Pro if you need more space. The 8 Pro will even seat seven people. And all are packed with gizmos that actually work as they should.

All the Chery products I've tested have come packed to the brim as range toppers, which are the ones you want. Voice control, panoramic sunroof, thumping Sony-driver audio systems, comfy seats, great headlights... there's so much value in the high-end Chery's that they are hard to ignore.

The best Chery you can buy in South Africa

The Tiggo 4 Pro impressed me with its drive, dynamics, and features, which you can read about here. But the Tiggo 8 Pro left a sour taste in my mouth because of issues I had with its braking system, which you can also read about here.

I'm pleased to report that the Tiggo 7 Pro we most recently drove had superb brakes and a nice progressive feel to the brake pedal. A more natural, car-like and less Logitech G29-like feeling. You know, that feeling you get when playing Gran Turismo with a steering wheel and pedal setup.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro was fantastic to drive. Its suspension offers a decent blend of comfort and firmness, giving it a meaty, flat feel in the corners. It's hardly sporty, but there's a sure-footedness in the vehicle when you're driving on poor tarmac, and even on the dirt, you don't lose control on washboard surfaces. The steering feel is nice and light, and you can dial it up to a firmer setting using the car's built-in Drive modes.

I enjoyed the seating position, and the cabin felt nice and airy thanks to its massive sunroof, which you can tilt, open and close using voice commands. You can also ask the car to open its windows using your voice. And you can control climate control settings, all with natural language voice processing. The Chery voice control system performs flawlessly and offers functions (like sunroof control) that German cars don't provide.

The test car was packed with all the necessary features you need, like cruise control, numerous airbags, anti-lock brakes, electric windows and mirrors with remote central locking and a keyless start for the engine. We also liked its large infotainment screen and its Apple CarPlay support for seamless smartphone use and audio streaming using apps like Audible and YouTube Music. The car's main display is linked to a multi-camera system that displays a 360-degree view around the vehicle onto your screen. You also get a funky digital dashboard that's easy to read and adjust through the setting menus.

The overall feeling from the driver's seat for the duration of the test drive was one of confidence. The car felt well put together, with no squeaks, rattles, or untoward noises. And it just had a vibrant energy to it with its powerful engine and responsive transmission. I found this Tiggo 7 Pro to be one of the best Chinese SUVs from a ride, drive and overall packaging perspective. For the price, you can't get this kind of drive, features and confident feeling when it comes to family-sized SUVs.



Smooth, powerful engine, but can be light on fuel



Driving the Tiggo 7 Pro around town was fun. It offered enough power and torque to make haste without the chassis feeling overwhelmed. In the Tiggo 8 Pro and the Tiggo 4 Pro, you get a lot of wheel-slip when pulling away from a standstill position, but this Tiggo 7 Pro doesn't struggle with tractability. From the line or while rolling, you can confidently climb on the gas for a predictable delivery of performance that won't catch you out when overtaking or driving on wet roads.

The car is fitted with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that punches out 108kW and 210Nm. Front-wheel drive is your only drivetrain option, and it comes standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

The Normal Drive mode keeps revs nice and low, and you still have enough throttle response to take that odd gap now and then on the highway. Dial it to Sport, and the machine feels like it's on the boil. Revs are kept pert, and the gearbox prefers the shorter ratios to give you more poke.

I drove it in Normal most of the time, averaging 8.0 litres per 100km for the combined cycle. Chery claims 6.8 litres per 100km, which is easily achievable on a highway. Around town, though, you won't mind its consumption considering the performance on offer.

Not cheap but well worth the asking price

If you're looking to spend around half a bar (R500 000 or less) on a family car, you can't go wrong with this Chery. Sure, the brand hasn't been around long enough for a true reflection of its reliability and dealer network backup, but as far as the product goes, it's difficult to find fault.

Car prices are going through the ceiling these days and if you spend a similar amount for something from Germany or Japan you're going to spend more than R550 000. The Tiggo 7 Pro Executive, at R454 900, is a bargain. You get a great 475-litre boot, good ground clearance to do some soft roading, and all the features you want in a new car.

We enjoyed our time with the car because it feels like a quality product and has the kind of driving feel that makes you smile. There's the right amount of noise from the engine, a great brake pedal feel, nice light steering that makes it easy to move and park, and so much more to enjoy. Perhaps, Haval's Jolion (which I have not driven) might be a good alternative to the Tiggo 7 Pro. Still, if it were my money, and I needed a decent family car with a good warranty and service plan, I'd buy the Chery in a heartbeat.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro comes with a five-year or 150 000km mechanical warranty, but if you're the first owner, you also get a 10-year or 1 000 000km warranty for the engine. The car also comes standard with a five-year or 60 000km service plan, and workshop visits are recommended every 15 000km.