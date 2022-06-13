DRIVEN | Why Toyota's all-new Starlet will hit more sixes out of the park

• Toyota has launched its new Starlet, and it has a host of new changes.

• The car has been refreshed completely except for the chassis but still offers good value for money.

• Despite new features, the car is still priced similar to its older model.

In 2020, Toyota launched the new Starlet - a carbon copy of Suzuki's Baleno. Since then, it's been selling like hotcakes, far outperforming its sibling's numbers. Now, there's a new version, and it's bound to be another winner.

Coincidently, Suzuki has launched their all-new Baleno at the same time. Both cars are built at the same plant, on the same line, and are priced almost the same. They literally only have different badges. But why then does Toyota outsell the original? The same applies to their Urban Cruiser and Suzuki's Vitara Brezza - another vehicle shared between the two brands.

Since its launch in September 2020, Toyota has gained an 18% market share of the 'B-Hatch' segment with the Starlet, which is right on the heels of the more established VW Polo and Polo Vivo at 21% and 25%, respectively.

Supplied Toyota SA

The automaker says that the Starlet (and the Baleno) small cars cater to rational and image-conscious customers. When it was launched, the Starlet had more than just its badge going for them; it came in at the right price and offered a lot of value-for-money, engine performance, and it was fuel-efficient. Another vital factor for Toyota customers is quality, durability, and reliability, known as QDR.

While this was all great, it was lacking somewhat in styling and features, and there was no auto transmission option available. This is what Toyota does best - they listen to what customers want and worked on it to bring an even better product to market. They've also done this with the new SA-bound Supra that now has a manual gearbox as another example of how they oblige to customer needs.



So what's new on the 2022 shining Starlet?

Toyota has given it a substantial nip and tuck, enhanced the Grade walk specifications, and even gave it some more engine power - 9kW more, which now means it has the same engine power as the Urban Cruiser (and Suzuki's Vitara Brezza). On the styling front, there's a new distinctive honeycomb grille, chrome fog lights, chrome fog lightvessel ornaments, and auto-folding mirrors. The car is also now 30mm higher; there are different wheels, and the width is 10mm longer. There's also an enhanced convenience package, and hill assist is now standard across the range.

Supplied Toyota SA

The door and side panels have been restyled, while it also has a more definitive shoulder and sharper side lines. The edge of the rear glass has been lowered for better visibility. The rear also has more distinctive lines, while the rear light clusters are more narrow and look completely different than before.

The five body colours have been refreshed to highlight the new styling features, while two new shades have been added to the model line-up: champagne and shadow black pearl.

Under the bonnet

Previously, the Starlet had a 1.4-litre engine good for 68kW and 134Nm, while the new model houses a 1.5-litre engine making 77kW and 138Nm. While this might not seem like much on paper, there's a definite difference when driving the little car around city traffic and on the open road. The auto model has a four-speed torque converter gearbox, which might seem short on cogs but Toyota says the gear ratios are well-suited to the engine characteristics.



There are 3 trim levels available: Xi, Xs and the range-topping Xr.

Toyota claims a fuel consumption of 5.4- to 5.7-litres per 100km, but my driving partner and I had the aircon on full blast, and our driving was a bit more spirited. Our fuel consumption reading was higher at 7.2-litres/100km.

Convenience goodies

The rear passengers now have fast-charging USB ports and a 7-inch audio display on the Xi and Xs models, while the Xr has a 9-inch unit. There's also auto aircon, albeit no dual settings, a sliding front armrest, rear parking sensors, and rear air vents on the Xr model only.

Supplied Toyota SA

But why do South Africans favour the Starlet more than the Baleno when it's actually a Suzuki?

As mentioned above, Toyota reckons the most significant factors are QDR - quality, durability, and reliability; brand preference, and trust. Trade-in value is also another factor. However, Toyota also says they have a much bigger footprint than Suzuki, with many more dealerships around the country than their Japanese rival.

The automaker also claims their Starlet is better than Volkswagen's Polo since the base model is R9000 less in pricing, but when you line up the specs, the Starlet is not only cheaper but offers almost R30 000 more in standard features.

The Starlet isn't a sports car, nor does it drive like a GR Yaris, but it will get you where you need to be without any fuss. The new auto version will be a boon for customers who need to sit in dreaded traffic with more companies returning to the office full time, or whether you're a young family wanting to go shopping or away for the weekend.

Since the local plant is still shut in Durban, Toyota is depending on a lot more Starlet units coming in to make up the shortfall of the Corolla Cross, Hilux, and Quantum numbers. Either way, with a more compelling package, there's no doubt Toyota will be smiling all the way to the bank with this new model.

Supplied Toyota SA







