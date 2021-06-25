7h ago

add bookmark

Honda's new and improved 'millennial' inspired Civic hatchback breaks cover

accreditation
Compiled by Robin Classen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
Honda Media

A turbocharged 1.5-litre and naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre engine are the engine options.

Features include a 9-inch colour touchscreen, Bose sound system and a 10.2-inch instrument display.

The Civic is Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate.

For more motoring stories, visit Wheels24.

The Civic is Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate, and they've added a brand-new model to the generational tree.

Though local specification remains unconfirmed at this point, the hatchback is offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre that develops 134kW and 240Nm and a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre engine good for 118kW and 187Nm. It can be paired to either a 3-Mode CVT or six-speed manual transmission.

According to Honda, it is the most technologically advanced model. Buyers can choose from a total of four trim levels - LX, Sport, EX-L and Sport Touring. LX, Sport, and EX-L trims come standard with a new 7-inch colour touchscreen, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Sport Touring features a bigger 9-inch unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Qi-compatible wireless charging.

Inspired design

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback rear
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

Eight colour options are available, including two new ones: Boost Blue Pearl and Smoky Mauve Pearl.

The hatch shares a similar design philosophy with its sedan counterpart that features a low hood, flat dashboard, door-mounted side mirrors and a unique taillight design. Inside is a metal honeycomb instrument panel that houses all switchgear and various controls. For Sport Touring models, sound quality comes in the form of a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback interior
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

On the safety front, all models come standard with a total of ten airbags and a Honda Sensing system with new Traffic Jam Assist. Sport Touring models feature Low-Speed Braking Control and front and rear false-start prevention, while Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist System round off the rest of the safety features.

WATCH | Honda's new Civic is proper and looks the business with visceral premium touches

Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc, says: "Civic Hatchback plays a critical role in the Honda lineup, and we expect the all-new 11th-generation model to be even more popular than its predecessor. With its sporty, fun-to-drive driving character, Euro exterior styling and flexible interior packaging, the new Civic Hatchback will appeal to those all-important young and active buyers."

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hondahonda civic hatchback2022 honda civicmodel reveal
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is the better F1 driver between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
38% - 135 votes
Max Verstappen
62% - 222 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Women learn how to change a flat tyre on Toyota's new city cars with Gals Garage...

21 Jun

Women learn how to change a flat tyre on Toyota's new city cars with Gals Garage workshops
Non-OEM workshops can now service your car, but customers must respect the rules

17 Jun

Non-OEM workshops can now service your car, but customers must respect the rules
If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been...

11 Jun

If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been towed before
This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars

07 Jun

This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo