Honda's new and improved 'millennial' inspired Civic hatchback breaks cover

The Civic is Honda's longest-running automotive nameplate, and they've added a brand-new model to the generational tree.

Though local specification remains unconfirmed at this point, the hatchback is offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre that develops 134kW and 240Nm and a naturally-aspirated 2.0-litre engine good for 118kW and 187Nm. It can be paired to either a 3-Mode CVT or six-speed manual transmission.

According to Honda, it is the most technologically advanced model. Buyers can choose from a total of four trim levels - LX, Sport, EX-L and Sport Touring. LX, Sport, and EX-L trims come standard with a new 7-inch colour touchscreen, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The Sport Touring features a bigger 9-inch unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and Qi-compatible wireless charging.

Inspired design

Eight colour options are available, including two new ones: Boost Blue Pearl and Smoky Mauve Pearl.

The hatch shares a similar design philosophy with its sedan counterpart that features a low hood, flat dashboard, door-mounted side mirrors and a unique taillight design. Inside is a metal honeycomb instrument panel that houses all switchgear and various controls. For Sport Touring models, sound quality comes in the form of a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

On the safety front, all models come standard with a total of ten airbags and a Honda Sensing system with new Traffic Jam Assist. Sport Touring models feature Low-Speed Braking Control and front and rear false-start prevention, while Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist System round off the rest of the safety features.

Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations, American Honda Motor Co., Inc, says: "Civic Hatchback plays a critical role in the Honda lineup, and we expect the all-new 11th-generation model to be even more popular than its predecessor. With its sporty, fun-to-drive driving character, Euro exterior styling and flexible interior packaging, the new Civic Hatchback will appeal to those all-important young and active buyers."