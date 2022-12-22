Most powerful S-Class yet: Power trumps range in 590kW Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

This is the most powerful S-Class ever built.

It goes from zero to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds.

The AMG radiator grille makes its debut on the new S-Class.

Despite a shrinking segment at the hands of the ubiquitous SUV, Mercedes-AMG hasn't neglected the S-Class, and the new S 63 E Performance helps to underline that point with a vengeance.

This latest addition to the range aims to set new milestones and integrate technology from its Formula One team like never before while paving the way for future AMG models.

The tried-and-tested 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine is up front, while the rear axle gains 140kW additional power from an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is an evolution of the AMG High Performance Battery, also referred to as the HPB 150.

Compared to the previous HPB 80, the energy content increases from 6.1 (in the HPB 80) to 13.1 kWh in the HPB 150. This increases the all-electric range to 33 kilometres.

However, the main purpose of the newfangled powertrain is not to imbue the S-Class with a long electric range, but instead effortlessly transfer 590kW and 1430Nm to the road.

Mercedes claims that by bypassing the electric motor's power away from the nine-speed automatic, they can fully utilise the two torque outputs across the entire rev range.

With the limited slip differential and all-wheel drive working in harmony, this results in 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and an optional top speed of 290km/h. Another benefit of the hybrid system is that it distributes the weight evenly over both axles for better cornering.

A plethora of driving modes helps deploy or conserve the reserves of power. In Comfort Mode, when suitable conditions apply, the V8 can be disconnected to reduce drag further and therefore improve consumption.

Keen observers will also notice that the S 63 E Performance is the first S-Class to inherit the more menacing AMG grille. This is complemented by eye-catching aerodynamic devices around the front apron. The four pipes and purposeful diffuser characterise the rear design.







