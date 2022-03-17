Porsche's new 911 GT3 is the most track-ready road car you'll ever drive - and it's freakin' loud





Whenever there's a new Porsche launching, I always feel like I am off to a secret location with a small group of peers. As if when we pull off in these high-speed machines, we'll drive into a mountain pass, hook a left and drive through a warp zone where there are no speed limits and just smooth, open roads to go full throttle.

Of course, it's never like that. But then it was the launch of the new 911 GT3 the other day - and heck, for a moment, it felt like the little fantasy in my head could become a reality.

If you're a petrolhead, you'll know the name Toby Venter; if not, he's the man who saved Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit a few years ago and the owner of LSM Distributors who obtained franchises of Porsche Lamborghini and Bentley in South Africa. Besides being a genius businessman, he's probably more passionate about being in a racing suit. He's always present when a new model is being launched in his stable. And just before we're about to set off in his machines, he'll give us a personal briefing on the vehicles' features and how to change settings for an optimum driving experience. Naturally, this is another highlight for me because he's so passionate about his brands and all their products. He's a proper racing enthusiast so listening to him explain the tech and best drive settings is always a treat.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is extremely loud. So much that you'll practically be screaming to the person sitting next to you in this wild car when you drive it. Eventually, talking becomes such a mission it's best just to sit quietly and let the sonorous screams of the engine reverberate your soul.

Porsche has created the seventh-generation 911 GT3 and borrowed pure race tech from a racing car bringing the dramatic sound unchanged from the GT3 Cup model. It's precise and high-performing, yet it's easy to drive for everyday use - if you like the sound of a roaring engine rumbling in your ears all the time.

The 911 GT3 was initially introduced to a new racing series and presented an opportunity for the brand's SupaCup championship. It's been running in the GT Series since 1994 and was a sensation created for 911 enthusiasts who enjoyed motorsports.





There are many new changes to the seventh-generation model, which allows the new GT3 to reach its full potential on racing tracks. A case in point is the famed 20.8 kilometre-long Nürburgring Nordschleife (the most challenging racetrack in the world) in which the new 911 GT3 lapped in just 6:59.927 minutes. So to prove it wasn't some fluke by their development driver Lars Kern when this lap time was set during the final tuning on the car, their brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister repeatedly managed to set consistent lap times. Porsche says that this was a sign of the consistent performance of the new vehicle.

So how does a brand like Porsche keep making exceptional cars even better all the time?

For starters, a high-performance sports car needs to be as light as possible, and Porsche says every excess kilogram is one too many. The automaker says they have comprehensively optimised the car's weight. In the rear compartment, there have been several weight-saving reductions made. There's a 10kg saving on the LiFePO4 starter battery, with a further 3.5kg on an even lighter, optional battery. Everything from the lightweight glass in all the windows and the sports exhaust system has been trimmed down to give the car a weight-to-power ratio of 2.8 kilogram/kW for the manual-gearbox variant, making it even closer to that of a thoroughbred racing car.

The 911 GT3 is made of aluminium and steel, but there's also a lot more carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), a lightweight composite material used for the bonnet, the rear wing, and the spoiler. And if that's not enough, you could also opt to have your car's roof in CFRP.

But what's it like to drive?

Exhilarating. A high-revving, naturally-aspirated six-cylinder 4.0-litre GT boxer engine drives this beast to produce 375kW. Its thoroughbred temperament is thus instantaneous, making the GT3 an incredibly emotive car because of its sound and racetrack-ready performance and driving dynamics. The special shock absorbers permit a larger bandwidth between soft and harder characteristics.



And even though the suspension might feel like a real sports car, there is definitely greater comfort and greater track performance balance. While anyone could slide into the racy bucket seats, it takes a skilled driver to know their way behind the wheel.

The power figure increase might seem insignificant on paper as it is only 7kW and 10Nm more potent than before and still has a maximum engine speed of 9000rpm as its predecessor. But, when everything comes together, along with the weight reduction and the new setup and tuning, that brings the result to the fore. Driver commands are a lot more precise, while the engine doesn't even need any sound engineering.





The clutch bites hard in the six-speed manual model and will see even the most experienced driver stall without good clutch control. Thank goodness my younger days of foolishly putting in a Competition Clutch in my Toyota Corolla 20V RSI years ago eventually paid off and left me changing gears effortlessly. The gear ratio is tight, making quick snap changes even more delectable. And while the manual version is fun, it isn't the most practical option for nightmarish SA traffic. This car is mainly set up for smooth roads or autobahns, and we have none of that here at home. They're not non-existent to find, and you could find plenty of good roads down in the Western Cape.

While it could suffice as a daily drive in PDK guise, it's evident this car is most likely a toy for those who could afford it. To take to the circuit on race days or to have some fun in the sun as a great weekend car.





The GT3 is mated to either a six-speed GT manual transmission with an auto-blip function or a seven-speed Sport PDK transmission. The latter allows seamless gear changes within milliseconds without interrupting drive to the wheels. The new model blasts from zero to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, reaching 200km/h in 10.8 seconds. And if you want even more fun behind the wheel, Porsche also offers the GT3 exclusively with rear-wheel drive. You could also choose a Touring version which means the car comes without the large wing at the rear and different badging. The Touring version is also available in both PDK and manual transmissions for the first time.

Interestingly, a third of customers want a manual gearbox, while another third opting for the Touring model prefers the PDK transmission.

Porsche says that the intake system features six individual throttle valves, just as in motorsport versions. Despite having two gasoline particulate filters, the sports exhaust system weighs less than the one fitted to the previous version.

The automaker also says it's the first time the intensively redeveloped double-wishbone front axle, already known from the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR, has been used in a series-production Porsche model, making it have an even deeper motorsport connection. The setup produces a higher camber stiffness and eliminates disturbing lateral forces acting on the shock absorbers for an even better agile turn-in behaviour and more confidence to take the grip to its limits.

The tried-and-tested five-link rear axle is based on the 'LSA' concept (lightweight, stable, agile) and has more precise guidance thanks to additional ball joints for the lower wishbones, which are subjected to high-pressure stress. The automaker claims special shock absorbers combine greater driving comfort with improved race track performance. Rear-axle steering is also equipped as standard, which means it turns the rear wheels by up to two degrees in the direction of or contrary to the steering direction of the front axle at speeds above 80km/h. However, the rear steering also responds depending on the road surface you're driving on.

There are also larger brakes with more bite - the diameter has increased from 380mm to 408mm. The bigger brakes are non-negotiable thanks to high-performance sports tyres, which are now 10mm wider for significantly improved traction, speeds, and grip. There are 255 ZR20 inch tyres in the front with ZR21 inches at the rear. Another first on this model is the optional road-approved race track tyres.

In case you ever wondered, the oversized rear spoiler isn't ever just for show. According to Porsche, the fully-functional rear diffuser generates four times as much downforce as in the predecessor as the interplay between the front diffusers and the wide spoiler lip, which ensures a more consistent airflow along the fully clad underbody of the car. And thanks to the 'swan-neck' mounting, the air can flow more freely under the rear wing. The new 911 GT3 generates about 50% more downforce than its previous one. In the Performance position for racetrack driving, the downforce is increased by 150% at a speed of 200 km/h.

The Clubsport package is available at no extra cost and thus a hit with customers. It also includes a roll bar mounted behind the front seats, a six-point harness on the driver's side, a motorsport-specification hand-held fire extinguisher, and a battery disconnect switch. However, while this option won't cost any extra, you will have to pay R86 000 for the two carbon fibre bucket seats. But hey, what's an additional R100 000 in options when you can fork out R3.1 million for a track-ready road car?

More and more customers are choosing to customise their vehicles. They want the exterior mirror tops to match the paint, along with trim strips. Darkened headlights are another favourite, while matching exclusive Guard Red or Dark Blue callipers could be added. There's also a sports Chrono stopwatch and more than 100 paint hues, including Porsche's historic colours for an extra personal touch.

We weren't transported to a parallel universe on this launch, but we were driving something special, for sure. And even though it was only for a little while, I was in my own serene - albeit harmoniously thunderous - world behind the wheel of the new 911 GT3.