R you ready? We drive the most potent Golf in SA, but here's why VW can't sell it just yet

The launch of the Volkswagen R is still delayed; the car should have gone on sale in April 2022.

Stock is unavailable for the automaker to release pricing.

News24 Motoring drives one of the few models in the country to share what the new Golf R is all about.

The highly-anticipated Golf R was supposed to go on sale locally back in April this year. Sadly, VW can't sell it just yet, even though we've driven it around the Cape this week.

Volkswagen South Africa is gutted, along with its eager customers, that the hottest and most powerful Golf R is still without a price tag and still a few months away from being placed on showroom floors around the country.

The Golf R was set to land just a few months after the obtrusive emergence of the VW Golf 8 GTI. Yet, here we are, at almost the end of 2022 and no R in sight for the local, new car market. Volkswagen South Africa reckons it should take another four or five months before they have enough stock to sell to the public. To put this massive postponement into perspective, Europe is just a few months away from getting a refreshed Golf 8 facelift.

But why the significant delay?

The honchos told News24 Motoring at the local media launch that while semiconductors play a significant role in the delay, it's also due to many other components too. For example, seatbelt harnesses are sourced from Ukraine, and due to the ongoing war, it still has a knock-on effect on many things. But, VWSA says they have similar parts problems at their own plant in Kariega (Uitenhage) for their locally-produced vehicles.

And, because there's no supply at all for local demand, VWSA can't put any price on the new R model either. Since its local arrival is quite a few months away, it's pointless for the automaker to set a price tag when pricing will only increase when the car arrives here.

Is it worth the wait?

Hell, yes! I have never been a fan girl of the more recent GTI or its last couple of predecessors, but I have always liked the Golf R, and this truly is an incredible piece of work. VWSA also launched their brand new Tiguan R, but we'll tell you about that in another article. It has the same 2.0-litre engine making a scintillating 235kW and 400Nm. It has the most assertive front we've ever seen on a Golf R model since the first version was launched locally in 2007. And since then, Volkswagen has sold close to 6000 of these cars locally.

It's a niche car for sure and consider the new Tiguan R is priced from R999 900. If the Golf 8 GTI sells from R733 200, and second-hand Golf R models of the current generation are still selling for more than R750 000 on AutoTrader, we can only imagine what the new R will cost.

So, what's new on this R?

Quite a lot, actually. The biggest change is the new R logo and many more refined details. The radiator trim is now in blue, while the mirror caps are now in a chrome matt finish. The front bumper design is different from the GTI, and it's much more aggressive. Air intakes are larger and have a newly redesigned grille.

There are standard 18" 'Estoril' wheels, but you can opt for "larger 19" ones for even more stance. The 18" braking system is drilled in the front axle, while there are blue brake callipers with the R logo all around.

While the front of the car is quite assertive, it's in the rear where this car gets even more street cred points. It also features an R-specific bumper design, R-specific door sill extensions in body colour and an R-specific diffuser in gloss black.



Inside it's just as scrumptious. There are new premium sports seats with R-specific covers in Napa leather, and there are more decorative inserts with contrasting blue stitching. The pedals and footrest also get a brushed steel treatment. Other niceties include a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, and dynamic chassis control.



Other optional goodies you'll have to fork out some extra cash on top of the standard price tag include park assist, travel assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, and IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

The Golf R is available only in three body colours: Lapiz Blue Metallic, Deep Black Pearlescent, and Pure White.

How does it drive?

Let's just say Bruce Wayne's Batmobile has nothing on this car. Not only does it look more incredible than the outgoing model, but it drives better too. Driving dynamics have always been impeccable on the Golf R, with its lower centre of gravity and boastful handling.

Somehow the engineers at Wolfsburg have improved the car to such an extent that it's more refined than ever and even sportier. Slap on the optional titanium Akrapovic exhaust system with twin pipes, use your paddle shifts mounted to the touch-sensitive steering wheel, and you'll scare its two rivals (Audi RS Q3 and Mercedes-AMG A45) for a good run for their money. But it's that 20mm by which the R's body is lowered that helps it feel so terrific behind the wheel too. Put all these elements together, and it's no wonder VW has such a winning recipe.

A blue R on the steering wheel activates the driving profile selection with a modular driving dynamics controller. This is where Race mode can be found and also allows you to toggle between driving modes on your infotainment screen - or via the steering wheel. Keep it in Race mode, and launch it, and you'll be thrown back into your seat. Suppose you want your Golf R to be even more "gangster", as VW called it. In that case, you can opt for a Black style package along with a performance pack which includes an additional 'Drift' mode so you can really get into those twisty bends around the Cape's glorious mountain passes, or even if you're up in Gauteng driving around the Cradle of Humankind.

The sound, thanks to its tuned engine and R-performance exhaust, plus its superb driving dynamics, is worth every cent you'll be paying - when the pricing eventually drops.



