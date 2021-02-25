Volkswagen releases details on SA-bound updated Tiguan - here's what you should know

• Volkswagen reveals details of its facelifted Tiguan.

•The model range comes available with one diesel and two petrol engines.

•The SUV will be launched in the local market from the third quarter of this year.





Volkswagen's popular Tiguan receives an update and arrives in the third quarter of 2021.

The model range will be available with one diesel and two petrol engines, new cosmetic changes and technological upgrades. Pricing for the new Tiguan will be announced closer to the launch date.

Motorpress

Available in its third generation, the Tiguan has sold over six million units globally since launch and over 41 000 companies in South Africa. The Tiguan was the best-selling medium SUV in South Africa last year, with 4 280 units sold and a 16.2% share of the A SUV segment.

The Tiguan is currently manufactured at four Volkswagen plants spread across four time zones; China, Germany, Mexico and Russia. The Tiguan for the local market, which will be manufactured in Germany, will sell from the third quarter of this year.

Motorpress

Myriad of new features

The SUV will come with a host of new interior features; a new steering wheel with touch controls is among the critical interior highlights.



The air conditioning functions have also been digitalised using touch sliders and touch buttons. A first for the Tiguan and the Volkswagen model range is the premium and optional Harmon Kardon sound system, with a 16-channel amplifier, eight speakers and a subwoofer.

One of the striking new exterior features of the Tiguan includes the redesigned front bumper. The bonnet is more concise in its appearance, and the new radiator grille with LED headlights is also wider.

The Tiguan’s new IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights features 22 individual LEDs per headlight, offering enhanced convenience for night-time driving. At the rear, the Tiguan lettering is now central below the Volkswagen badge. New exterior metallic colours include Ginger Brown, Kings Red, Lapiz Blue, Night Shade Blue and Dolphin Grey.

Motorpress

Driver assistance systems

Lane Change Assist and Side Assist – this system helps drivers stay in their lane with reaction to vehicles moving in parallel and oncoming traffic.

Emergency Braking with Front Assist – assists with detecting obstacles in the front of the vehicle. The response is using an acoustic warning and the initiation of emergency braking.

Specification levels

The model range comes in three specification lines; the base derivative called the Tiguan, the Tiguan Life and the Tiguan R-Line.

The base derivative Tiguan comes standard with features like 17-inch Montana alloy wheels, LED headlights, leather multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and the new MIB3 Infotainment system’s Composition radio (with eight speakers).

Positioned above the base derivative is the "Life" specification line. In addition to the standard features on the base derivative, the Tiguan Life comes standard with 18-inch Frankfurt alloy wheels, LED headlights with cornering lights, Climatronic air conditioning, Park Distance Control in the front and rear, as well as an electric tailgate for easy opening and closing.

Optional alloy wheels on the Tiguan Life include 18-inch Nizza and 19-inch Victoria Falls.

Motorpress

Flagship

The top-of-the-range derivative is the Tiguan R-Line. Standard features include the R-Line exterior package, 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 30 interior lighting options, Vienna leather seats with the R-line Logo in the two front seats, Active Info Display, Composition Media Radio with App-Connect, multi-functional steering wheel with touch and swiping actions and the R-line logo as well as keyless entry.

Optional alloy wheels on the R-Line derivative are the 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels in chrome and black, says the carmaker.

Engine line-up

The Tiguan model range will come with a choice of three engines which are carried over from the previous model; two petrol and one diesel with power outputs ranging from 110kW to 162kW.

1.4 TSI with 110kW of power. The entry engine in the Tiguan model range is a 6-speed DSG with a power output of 110kW and torque of 250Nm. With a top speed of 200km/h, it reaches 0 – 100km/h in 9.2 seconds.

2.0 TDI with 130kW of power. The only diesel engine in the Tiguan model range has a power output of 130kW and 380Nm of torque. The 7-speed DSG has a top speed of 207km/h and completes the0 – 100km/h sprint in 8.3 seconds.

2.0 TSI with 162kW of power. The most powerful engine in the model range has a power output of 162kW and torque of 350Nm. It takes just 6.5 seconds for it to complete 0 – 100km/h. This 7-speed DSG engine’s top speed is 225km/h.

Pricing for the new Tiguan will be announced closer to the launch date.