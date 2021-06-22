WATCH | A Cape Town special? This VW dealership is selling their own limited edition Polo

• The Polo Claremont Edition is exclusive to the Claremont VW dealership in Cape Town.

• A different alloy wheel design, drop in suspension, and Wolfsburg stickers are some of the unique additions.

• The special edition is based on the Comfortline derivative.

There's a light-hearted joke that says Volkswagen can pay all their employees in the country with the amount of Polo and Polo Vivo's they sell.

The passenger hatchback is in a league of its own locally, selling more than 2 000 units a month while also going up against Toyota's Hilux bakkie - though the latter is undoubtedly SA's best-seller.

If there's one automaker that knows how to milk their models for positive sales turnover, none can do it better than the Wolfsburg-based brand. The Golf and Polo, in particular, has seen numerous 'spin-off' versions that are based off of existing chassis' and then sold as brand new.

An in-house special

Just when you think Polo's can't get any more special, the Claremont Volkswagen dealership in Cape Town changes the game by selling their very own derivative dubbed the Claremont Edition.

The concept for the Polo was initially birthed from the dealer manager in 2020 (who has since left the position) and is based on the Comfortline trim level. Pricing for the Polo in entry-level Trendline trim starts at R290 900 while the Comfortline is at R327 500.

Customers purchasing a new Polo can opt for the in-house package. It includes numerous aesthetic add-ons like a different alloy wheel design, a front bumper splitter, a lowered suspension, black fog light trim strips, bottom rear bumper trim, and a Wolfsburg-emblazoned sticker placed on the boot lid.

The package will cost an extra R21 000, and many examples have already found new homes, according to the dealership's social media accounts.

The German brand is on a model offensive for the next couple of years with the eighth-generation Golf 8 GTI, R, and new Polo GTI all set to be launched in South Africa. The Taigo is also another T SUV to look out for in 2022.