2h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | A Cape Town special? This VW dealership is selling their own limited edition Polo

accreditation
Robin Classen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition
2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition
Claremont VW

The Polo Claremont Edition is exclusive to the Claremont VW dealership in Cape Town.

A different alloy wheel design, drop in suspension, and Wolfsburg stickers are some of the unique additions.

The special edition is based on the Comfortline derivative.

For more motoring stories, visit Wheels24.


There's a light-hearted joke that says Volkswagen can pay all their employees in the country with the amount of Polo and Polo Vivo's they sell.

The passenger hatchback is in a league of its own locally, selling more than 2 000 units a month while also going up against Toyota's Hilux bakkie - though the latter is undoubtedly SA's best-seller.

If there's one automaker that knows how to milk their models for positive sales turnover, none can do it better than the Wolfsburg-based brand. The Golf and Polo, in particular, has seen numerous 'spin-off' versions that are based off of existing chassis' and then sold as brand new.

2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition
2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition

An in-house special

Just when you think Polo's can't get any more special, the Claremont Volkswagen dealership in Cape Town changes the game by selling their very own derivative dubbed the Claremont Edition.

The concept for the Polo was initially birthed from the dealer manager in 2020 (who has since left the position) and is based on the Comfortline trim level. Pricing for the Polo in entry-level Trendline trim starts at R290 900 while the Comfortline is at R327 500.

Would you fork out R21 000 extra for this specific model? Or, do you have a story to share, or have a special VW model - old or new - you'd like to tell us about, or even feature on Wheels24? Please Email us, or share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Customers purchasing a new Polo can opt for the in-house package. It includes numerous aesthetic add-ons like a different alloy wheel design, a front bumper splitter, a lowered suspension, black fog light trim strips, bottom rear bumper trim, and a Wolfsburg-emblazoned sticker placed on the boot lid.

The package will cost an extra R21 000, and many examples have already found new homes, according to the dealership's social media accounts.

SEE: These are the obvious differences between the 9N3 VW Polo and Polo Vivo models

The German brand is on a model offensive for the next couple of years with the eighth-generation Golf 8 GTI, R, and new Polo GTI all set to be launched in South Africa. The Taigo is also another T SUV to look out for in 2022.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest Wheels news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, 'Let's Drive'

2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition badge
2020 Volkswagen Polo Claremont Edition

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volkswagenrobin classencape townvw polo claremont editionvw polo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is the better F1 driver between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
36% - 80 votes
Max Verstappen
64% - 142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Car Doctor
Women learn how to change a flat tyre on Toyota's new city cars with Gals Garage...

21 Jun

Women learn how to change a flat tyre on Toyota's new city cars with Gals Garage workshops
Non-OEM workshops can now service your car, but customers must respect the rules

17 Jun

Non-OEM workshops can now service your car, but customers must respect the rules
If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been...

11 Jun

If this component is missing from a vehicle's front bumper, it has probably been towed before
This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars

07 Jun

This innovative free service helps women avoid buying problematic used cars
See more from Car Doctor
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo