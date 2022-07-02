1h ago

LIVE | Watch 115 SA classic cars go under the hammer at the Creative Rides Auction

Compiled by Janine Van der Post
On Saturday, one of the largest classic car auctions will see more than 115 classic vehicles sold in Johannesburg. Watch all the action live at the bottom of this article.

Registration fees to participate in the Creative Rides Classic Car auction on Saturday, 2 July, meant bidders had to pay R25 000 upfront. However, any unsuccessful bidders would be refunded, but if you're just a fan, you can watch the event live right here and see what these rare vehicles will be sold for.

PHOTOS | Capri, Impala, E36: Rare classic cars up for sale at SA's big auction

Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick exclusively shared his top 10 picks of the great lot with us earlier in June. These include a BMW 325is, a Dodge Charger, a rare Alfa Romeo GTV 6 3.0-litre, and a Ferrari 365 GT 2+2. A very rare Ford Fairmont 351 GT XY was only added to the list earlier this week. You can read his top 10 picks here.

For more information, visit the Creative Rides website


