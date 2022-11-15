DRIVEN | We drive the extraordinary new i7 – BMW’s limousine that changes everything

The new 7 Series is symbolically reminiscent of BMW's Bangle-era limousines, with polarising design and futuristic user interfacing.

But the defining aspect of BMW's G70 range is the i7, which promises to revolutionise electric vehicle perceptions when it arrives in South Africa.

We drove BMW's first fully electric 7 Series at the international launch in California. Is the future, now?

Before the (current) era of insatiable SUV demand, most halo cars were limousines, especially if you were a German luxury car brand like BMW.

For decades, the 7 Series has been BMW's somewhat rare, but defining, apex vehicle. A stately limousine for CEOs and start-up founders who prefer to drive instead of being driven.

BMW's seventh-generation limousine is symbolic. This seventh-7 features a radical exterior design, very different cabin materials and, for the first time, an option of battery-only power in the guise of i7.

We spent time driving the i7 on some of California's best roads. These included multi-lane highways with surface fatigue from the crushing volumes of trucking traffic that move the world's sixth-largest economy. But also some tight and technical mountain passes, climbing from 100 to 2000 metres. The kind of driving topography that would drain an average electric vehicle battery rather rapidly.

Why 7 Series matters to BMW

BMW has a curious dual presence in the ultra-luxury limousine market. Its ownership of Rolls-Royce provides access to the most elite customers imaginable. But many Rolls-Royce owners are driven. With the 7 Series, the customer profile has always been less biased toward passengers.

Halo cars are influential technology demonstrators for any brand, and the 7 Series has been precisely that for BMW. Limousine customers are also fabulously wealthy, making them willing and able to pay for early adoption features.The most costly early adopter feature in automotive history has been powertrain electrification. BMW is using its wealthiest customers to showcase what the Bavarian brand does with batteries and electric motor tech, which makes the i7 a deeply symbolic car – perhaps, the most significant 7 Series yet.

About the styling…

Everyone has an opinion on the split headlights. For the first time in years, BMW followers are not arguing about an oversized grille with a new model range – all judgment is reserved for the new 7 Series split-level front illumination.

Why has BMW courted such design controversy with its seventh-generation limousine? Simple: to ensure that it looks radically different from the 5 Series. Designer Sebastian Simm believes in the tactile simplicity of yellow Bic pens, has an eye for historic Alpinas, and was the lead exterior designer on the new 7 Series. During the global launch event, he offered acute insights into the limousine's appearance.

"We wanted to have simple side surfaces. It gets messy if you add too many lines and details to the side profile. A limousine should be elongated and graceful."

But what about the split headlights? "The feeling was that the sixth-generation 7 Series was too close in appearance to the 5 Series. We wanted a signature look for our limousines, and the split headlights accomplish that."

Eight very bold dual-tone colour options might affront BMW traditionalists but reflect the brand's evolving customer demographics. China accounts for 45% of global 7 Series demand, and the average owner age is 38. Those dual-tone 7 Series colour options target the world's most populous car market.

It's extraordinary inside

Limousines are defined by their accommodation. Business class legroom, every possible luxury feature and a tactile feel superior to anything else in the automotive market. BMW sponsors the Milan furniture design expo, and there is no question that its design team has drawn inspiration from there.

Gone are the wood veneer inlays and soft leather seat trim.

The New 7 Series is themed around the interior architecture of sustainable luxury, with fabrics replacing most of the traditional leather surfaces. Whereas the plushest leather seats were once a defining characteristic of limousines, the world has changed.

In an era of sustainable-everything, even the limousine car market must adhere. BMW has done a terrific execution of creating a luxury feel without an over-reliance on leather and wood trim.

There is some theatre to getting in and out of a new 7 Series. The automated door feature is clever but gimmicky, and it will rarely be useful for 7 Series owners in security-afflicted regions (like South Africa).

Better infotainment than your lounge

What will be very useful to rear passengers is the ridiculously huge 31.3-inch fold-down theatre screen. It is controlled with two 5.5-inch touchscreens built into the rear door armrests.With 8K resolution, the image quality is remarkable, but I can't see its utility at cruising speed. The potential car sickness risk of dividing your visual attention between a 31-inch entertainment screen and passing landscape through the i7's side windows is real.

If you are at crawling or commuting speeds in traffic, the theatre screen provides a comprehensive form of entertainment to pass the time.

With many limousines, especially in China, rarely moving at pace on urban roads, one can understand the rationale of BMW's product planners to include the theatre screen as an optional extra.

The heaviest BMW limousine, but does it handle?

I abhor huge and unnecessarily heavy cars. At 2640kg and 2mm wider than a Rolls-Royce Ghost, the i7 is anything but light and narrow. It is worth noting that the battery pack is 698kg of that kerb weight. The 7 Series has always promised to be the driver's limousine and equipped with an active steer system (allowing for aligned or countering wheel angles on the rear axle). It might never feel nimble, but there's unquestionable agility.

The i7 is enormous and a theoretically inappropriate car to be in if you happen upon a steep, narrow, twisty section of mountain road. Southern California has many such roads, and BMW intended for us to experience them in the i7.

Despite its advanced UX and the impressive electrified powertrain, the best engineering work on i7 must be credited to the suspension team. Even with the centre of gravity benefit of low cell height batteries mounted in the i7's floor structure, it's enormously challenging to pacify the body roll of such a heavy car. In theory. BMW's solution is an evolved air-suspension system with self-levelling technology.



Does it work in reality?



CA-243 is one of the world's great driving roads. It links the town of Banning to a tiny village in the San Jacinto mountains called Idyllwild. The steepest mountain pass section of CA-243 is called the Esperanza Firefighters memorial highway, and it's the kind of road where large and heavy cars fumble through corners.

From the first sweeping left to a series of tightening radius hairpins, i7 steered and balanced through corners more like a 5 Series than a 2.7t limousine. Its air-suspension system is the ultimate cheat code on tight mountain roads, and despite the size and weight, i7 steers true to BMW's legacy marketing tagline of "sheer driving pleasure".

Speed and range

With 400kW of power, 745Nm of torque, and virtually no throttle-response lag, i7 is a devastatingly rapid luxury car, despite its mass. Select a dynamic driving mode, and it even has a signature electric vehicle acoustic, courtesy of famous composer Hans Zimmer.



Acceleration is a matter of irrelevance with electric cars. They are all terrifically fast from 0-100km/h. What matters is range. Especially in the luxury car market, where incessant public recharging can annoy wealthy customers.



BMW promises 625km of range on a single charge. That's a bold claim. The i7's performance potential was not avoided on our Californian test routes, with its Hans Zimmer sound signature often triggered by surges of acceleration.

Despite climbing and navigating across some of the most inspiring mountain passes imaginable, the range impact was minimal. We drove with real-world range attainment beyond 500km.





The BMW that goes beyond range anxiety



Drive as you like, and the i7's real-world range should be a repeatable 500km. And that is the magic number. The idea of 1000km range electric vehicles is silly. How many petrol or diesel cars on sale can reach 1000km on a tank of fuel?

Exactly.

The actual driving range for most vehicles is about 500km. And BMW knows that. The only reason not to buy an i7, opting for one of BMW's internal-combustion engine 7 Series, is South Africa's lacking of charging infrastructure.

With a theoretical driving range of 625km, i7 could journey from Johannesburg to Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal without recharging. Its real-world driving range of 500km will get you from Cape Town to Knysna without a trace of range anxiety. And the possibility of those reference journeys is what matters to the people who buy limousines.

At R2 825 000, the i7 makes much more sense as a statement car, with truly advanced engineering, than many luxury petrol or diesel SUVs of similar price.



