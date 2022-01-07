Best Cars of the Year - new car judging project highlights best vehicles of 2021/22

Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 scoop joint first place in the inaugural Best Cars of the Year competition.

Seven of the judges' top 10 cars are all-electric vehicles, and several of them are on sale in SA.

Volkswagen's ever-popular Polo, the latest of which arrives in local showrooms this month, slides into the top 10.

Earlier this week, Wheels24 received information regarding an all-new motoring judging competition that highlights the best new cars for motorists to buy in 2022. According to the competition organisers, which is simply titled Best Cars of the Year, the programme is run in partnership with the British Motor Show and is set to become an annual occurrence.



This week, a panel of world-renowned car designers, engineers, auto industry titans, motorsport legends, specialist journalists, broadcasters and media professionals voted for their Best Cars of the Year 2021/2022.



Korea comes out on top



"The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 tied for first place and were declared joint winners in this, the first-ever judging verdict from a new, revolutionary evaluation process," the event's organisers say.

The judges commented that the shared win for the EV6 and Ioniq 5 further proves that Eui-Sun Chung, Chairman of the Hyundai-Kia organisation, is successfully shaking up the old-world order.

In addition to the winning Kia and Hyundai models, new cars from Audi, Toyota, Ford, Fiat and Porsche were highly rated by the independent Best Cars of the Year (Best COTY) judging panel, which also includes leading vehicle retailers, automotive consultants, major event and motor club organisers, plus a handful of carefully selected real-world car buyers.

A variety of impressive cars assessed



Automotive manufacturers from South Korea, Germany, Japan, the USA, Italy, and France are said to have (in that order) done the most to impress the experienced and unique team of national and international Best COTY judges who operated under an unrestrictive, democratic, 'one person, one vote' system.

Interestingly, the top 10 models voted for by judges into this year's Best COTY are from different brands, based in six countries spread across the world's top three car-producing continents – Asia, Europe and North America.

As the reigning joint world champions, the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are scheduled to be two of the many star attractions expected on the Best Cars of the Year stand at the British Motor Show this coming August 2022, when the selection, evaluation, test driving and voting process for the Best Cars of the Year 2022/23 project will begin.

Unfortunately, Hyundai South Africa has no plans to release the award-winning Ioniq 5 in SA. Kia has previously indicated that it is evaluating the EV6 for a South African launch. Audi's launching the e-tron in SA next month, and you can already buy a Toyota GR Yaris here. From the other cars on this list, you can buy the Porsche Taycan (already for sale in SA) and the new Volkswagen Polo that launches in SA this month.

Best Cars of the Year 2021/2022 competition top ten: 1st - KIA EV6

1st - HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

3rd - AUDI E-TRON GT

4th - TOYOTA GR YARIS

5th - FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

6th - FIAT 500

7th - PORSCHE TAYCAN

8th - CITROEN AMI

9th - MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV

10th- VW POLO

