Volkswagen Polo involved in highest number of car crashes in SA - study finds

• A report by the RTMC reveals that Volkswagen Polo is involved in the highest number of car crashes.

• Of the fatal crashes in the reviewed period, Polo vehicles were involved in 16.7% of crashes.

• The other two vehicles with the highest fatality percentage are Toyota's Hilux and Quantum.

A study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context, found that Volkswagen Polo cars are involved in most car crashes in South Africa. The drivers of these popular cars also account for the highest number of speed infringement fines issued, the RTMC adds.



Analysing fatal crash data from 1 October 2017 to 30 June 2021 and AARTO speed infringement data from 1 January 2019 to 20 June 2021, the findings make for shocking results.

The RTMC confirms that of the top 20 vehicles involved in fatal crashes, the Polo, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Quantum accounted for 43.2% of fatal crashes. The report further states that "a total of 48 330 vehicles were involved in 37 583 fatal crashes with 45 232 deaths during the period."

The data further reveals that Polo cars contributed to 16.7% of all fatal crashes on South African roads during the period listed above. The Hilux was second on 14.2%, just ahead of the Quantum (12.2%).



These three vehicles are the most popular in South Africa, but they also accounted for the highest number of speed infringements - 35% - over the reviewed period.

Proudly built in SA



The Polo, Hilux, and Quantum are all built in South Africa. The Polo is produced at Volkswagen's production plant in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) in the Eastern Cape, while the Hilux and Quantum are produced at the Japanese automaker's Prospecton plant in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal. South Africans have a fond liking for all three vehicles, with the trio often ruling the roost when it comes to sales.



An undoubted king in the South African context, the Hilux has been the top-selling vehicle for decades, vying for the podium's top spot with the Polo, Polo Vivo, and Ford Ranger. Yet, try as they might, the Hilux is the overall sales leader, often surpassing expectations in all circumstances.



As the best-selling passenger car, the Polo has been produced locally since the 1990s, with Volkswagen Germany acknowledging the Kariega plant as one of its most important. The local arm again won the rights to produce the Polo, and will the heavily updated model be officially launched in February 2022. Volkswagen South Africa is the only global manufacturer of the Polo GTI, from where it is then exported to other markets.



The Quantum is a favourite in the local taxi industry and contributes tremendously to Toyota's production portfolio. However, because the vehicle is predominantly used as public transport, it is unnecessarily driven dangerously. And as a result, they contribute massively to road fatalities.



Touching on all road fatalities involving public transport, the RTMC notes that the high number is unacceptable: "Although it is expected that public transport vehicles will be involved in crashes because they are on the road on a semi-full-time basis and travel more million vehicle kilometres compared to other vehicle models, their contribution to fatalities remains unacceptably high considering that they constitute a mere 3.3% of the total vehicle population."

Note from the editor: This article and the headline has been updated to correctly reflect the results of the RTMC's findings.