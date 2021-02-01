President Ramaphosa and Ford South Africa to announce 'significant investment'

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) will livestream the announcement of a significant investment in its South African operations.

The media briefing will include a keynote address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his annual oversight visit to the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ), which is located adjacent to Ford's Silverton Assembly Plant.

Ford South Africa will stream the event on its various social media platforms, as well as YouTube.

The announcement will take place on 2 February 2021 at 11:30.