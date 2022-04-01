Petrolheads pull together to bring smiles and hope to kids in dire need

Gauteng car clubs have come together to help kids in need of food and clothing.



Covid-19 is having a hugely detrimental impact on the lives of young children in SA.

Orphanages have to get by with a few volunteers and even fewer donations due to the pandemic.

Nakita Padayachee is the founding member of Gas Babes Cartel and a member of 86ofGP. As a passionate petrolhead, she spends most of her time behind the wheel of her customised Toyota GT86.

But, she says, she's had enough. Covid-19's impact has become too much for the people around her, so she and her car crews decided to come together to help as much as possible.

"Initially, we organised a charity drive event for December 2021. However, Covid-19 had other plans for us with the fourth wave," Padayachee says.

She explains that 86ofGP (a Toyota 86 car club, based in Gauteng, Johannesburg) usually performs charity runs to Hearts of Hope. The pandemic has hugely impacted this orphanage.

"We know in the past that the charity runs bring in a lot of donations for the organisations, and we aimed to help as much as we can," she adds.

Kids love cars; that won't change



"The children at the orphanage love to see the cars, and we always love to spend time with the kids, so with a hefty heart, we had to postpone our December event to keep everyone safe. We had Sunrise Helpers, Suicide Media and Snakeshead Media come to the party too." Padayachee says.

She says that, as the fourth wave dissipated, they decided to go ahead and perform a charity drive in February this year: "We called the orphanage manager to arrange the date, chose a place with a big parking lot to meet, and took it from there.



"Unfortunately, the place we met at did not approve of our meeting and kicked us out, resulting in our arrival at the orphanage earlier than we had organised. But, the manager, the amazing woman that she is, accommodated us without any hesitation! We then did our safety briefing and spent some time at the orphanage showing off the cars and spending time with the kids. After all that, we all enjoyed a fantastic lunch at the Baron in Woodmead."

Padayachee says Covid-19 has been one of the orphanage's most significant challenges: "They were not allowed visitors or volunteers and, due to the economic pressures, they were not getting the donations they would have gotten pre-Covid.

"The orphanage had so many kids starting school at the beginning of this year and needed uniforms for each kid. Thanks to one of our members, who works with a leading retailer, they donated uniforms, and we also got a donation of school shoes for the kids from another donor.

"Due to Covid, the orphanage could not host their usual fundraisers and raise the necessary money needed to run the orphanage."



Why do they choose to work with kids in need?



"We decided on partnering with Hearts of Hope again this year as our first ever charity run as 86ofGP back in 2018 was to this orphanage, and I have been a volunteer at this orphanage for a couple of years. Their CEO is Deborah van Dongen, a wonderful and understanding woman who is always more than happy to accommodate us and has no problem with us taking over their street.











"They offer a safe space for several vulnerable children. We choose to support them because we have personally seen that the children are well looked after, and everything that gets donated is used to the best benefit of the kids. I have personally seen how these kids have grown and flourished in Hearts of Hope's care. It is truly inspiring," she concludes.

Padayachee says that 86ofGP will be hosting more charity drives in future and that her new team, Gas Babes Cartel, will also be a part of it. She also welcomes all car clubs (regardless of the brand or make or model you are passionate about) to get in touch with them to come together to help more orphanages around South Africa.

We'll bring you a full feature on Nakita Padayachee's custom Toyota 86 and some of her teammates' cars in the coming weeks.



