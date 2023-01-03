4h ago

Pro rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Photo: Paulo Oliveira/DPI/NurPhoto via Getty Image
  • Pro rally driver Ken Block has died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday.
  • "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," the statement said.
  • Block co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Pro rally driver Ken Block, who later became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

The accident occurred in Utah's Wasatch County and the Sheriff's Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," they said in a statement, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games.

The American also co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Block spent time in South Africa in 2015, when he joined former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkcon, Richard Hammond and James May for their for their motoring show Clarkson, Hammond & May Live.

