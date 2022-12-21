How to prevent your Toyota from being stolen this festive season

Toyota has worked with several parties, including the South African Police Service, on vehicle security.

Fob relaying, control area network and key cloning have been identified as the three main methods of vehicle theft.

Security updates are available at all Toyota dealers, at no cost.

Toyota South Africa Motors has introduced several high-tech enhancements to the security systems fitted on its luxury vehicles.

This is in response to the rise in sophisticated criminal activities involving vehicles fitted with keyless or smart entry systems. These security updates have been shared with the entire Toyota dealer network, and their effectiveness has been reviewed and evaluated by VSS Administration – an independent South African organisation that specialises in vehicle security and automotive systems.

If it's a new vehicle, these updates will already be fitted, or customers can take their cars to the closest dealer for a quick, no-cost upgrade. Alternatively, this will also happen at the vehicle's next scheduled service.

Quickpic

While this form of cyberattack affects all manufacturers, Toyota says it has conducted extensive research and development into enhancing its vehicle security system. Toyota has proactively engaged with several influential parties, including the South African Police Service, and has outlined three common methods of attack – Control Area Network (CAN), fob relaying and a combination of key cloning and forced entry.

Vehicle crime methods explained

The Control Area Network (CAN) method uses highly sophisticated electronic equipment to gain entry and then access the computer system to start the engine. Fob relaying is achieved using high-tech receivers and transmitters to remotely read the vehicle's security key while in the owner's possession, thereby allowing the attacker to unlock and start the car. Forced entry and key cloning are executed using advanced techniques and equipment to disable the vehicle's alarm system and then cloning its security key.

The affected Toyota- and Lexus-branded models include Hilux Legend models from 2019; all Fortuner models from 2016; Land Cruiser Prado (VX and VXL models from 2017); and the Lexus LX 450 and 570. Owners of other Toyota models are advised to use a protective Faraday Pouch for their key, available at dealers, or have their vehicle's alarm system reprogrammed at the dealer.

A Faraday pouch or bag (sometimes called an RFID bag) is lined with a material, usually copper-based, that contains the radio frequency (RF) signal transmitted by a car key. Several layers of material absorb and redistribute electronic signals from the key, not allowing them to escape.

With vehicle crime being up by 7% in 2022, according to Statistics SA, this is an excellent tool for any vehicle owner of any brand with modern key fobs. Pricing for these pouches or bags starts anywhere from R250 up to R900.

"We are committed to developing safe and reliable vehicles and we will continue with our research and development to further enhance our vehicle security systems," says senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors Leon Theron.

"I would also like to add that vehicle owners will not negate the warranty on their vehicles should they elect to fit an aftermarket security device – provided that these are installed correctly by a reputable fitment centre."



