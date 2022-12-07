WATCH | To stop or accelerate? There's a snake on the hood of the car!

Being greeted by a stowaway on the bonnet of the car while driving on a highway is the worst destruction for a motorist. But finding a snake sure pushes things to a whole new level.



This is what an Australian family had to deal with recently. In a viral video captured by the couple, a green tree snake can be seen climbing into the wind screen while the duo debates whether to pull over or not.

The green tree snake is harmless to humans and was probably rattled by the wind. The DailyMail reports that the snake held on for dear life till the vehicle pulled over and dropped off from the car.

