1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | To stop or accelerate? There's a snake on the hood of the car!

accreditation
Compiled by Batandwa Malingo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Being greeted by a stowaway on the bonnet of the car while driving on a highway is the worst destruction for a motorist. But finding a snake sure pushes things to a whole new level.  

This is what an Australian family had to deal with recently. In a viral video captured by the couple, a green tree snake can be seen climbing into the wind screen while the duo debates whether to pull over or not. 

The green tree snake is harmless to humans and was probably rattled by the wind. The DailyMail reports that the snake held on for dear life till the vehicle pulled over and dropped off from the car.

READ | 'Quite the surprise' - Family finds huge python curled-up on car's engine


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiasnakecar
Car Doctor
Does cruise control help save fuel when driving? Here's what you should know

10 Nov

Does cruise control help save fuel when driving? Here's what you should know
Does your car have curb rash? Why you shouldn't ignore the knock-on effect of...

27 Oct

Does your car have curb rash? Why you shouldn't ignore the knock-on effect of pothole damage
How to replace your car's wiper blades – it's easy until you get it wrong

24 Oct

How to replace your car's wiper blades – it's easy until you get it wrong
Why that large piece of plastic at the bottom of your engine is rather important

21 Oct

Why that large piece of plastic at the bottom of your engine is rather important
See more from Car Doctor
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo