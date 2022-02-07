DRIVEN | Celebratory Toyota Land Cruiser 79 still the godfather ruling SA's bakkie market

• The Toyota Land Cruiser 79 70th Anniversary has officially been launched in South Africa.

• The celebratory embellishments have been added to the 4.5-litre V8 models only.

• The Land Cruiser is widely respected in South Africa's bakkie scene.

Toyota's Land Cruiser Pick Up has been ruling the roost for seventy years. It's title of being one of the most revered bakkies around the world has gone almost unchallenged, carving out an incredible following.

What makes the Land Cruiser even more remarkable is that it has gone unchanged for almost 50 years. Bar facelifts and upgrades to the chassis and engine line-up, this is a vehicle that has stayed true to its core. While the competition (that's what's left, that is) has either comprehensively rewritten their recipes or came to market with a wholly overhauled vehicle, the Land Cruiser stuck to its guns and, in so doing, became the legendary vehicle we have here today.

Impressed yet? That's not even half the story!

In 2021, the Land Cruiser celebrated seventy years of existence, and the automaker decided to deck the double cab bakkie, called the 79, in special livery to celebrate the achievement. We have covered what the 70th Anniversary edition entails, and you can read all about that here.

Classic Cruiser

The Land Cruiser bakkie is a formidable vehicle. Throw your stare towards it and it's as if you can't dare make 'eye contact' with this icon. Its aura and stance are everything and more, and the classic design withstood the test of time better than any other vehicle on the market. The only other vehicle to have managed to evolve its original design is the Porsche 911 - and what a phenomenal car that is!

The Cruiser's doors are made of steel, as is the rest of the body, and you can feel the weight when you want to gain entry into- or exit the cabin. The steel handlebars are another classic touch, and it takes you back to a time when cars were still cars.

Inside, it's as if you're stepping back in time. The dials and buttons are all achingly archaic, but none of the industry experts in attendance had an issue with them. This is Land Cruiser. This is a bakkie in the true sense of the word. The climate controls, for instance, are still operated using the 'slider', and the aircon is activated by turning a dial directly beneath the knob that controls wind speed. It's all very basic, but it is unlikely to bother the custodian who knows what the bakkie is about.

Toyota has added a new infotainment system, but it does not put the Cruiser in an entirely different class or level. Although not the best the automaker has to offer, the system still manages to keep things true to the bakkie's ethos: no fancy gimmicks or tricks, just what you need.

Thumping V8



As far as engine and gearboxes go, the Land Cruiser 79 is kitted with a legendary combination: a turbocharged 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine (151kW/430Nm) mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This is far removed from the small capacity engine bakkies that channel power to the road via multi-gear automatic transmissions. No, the Cruiser is still old school, and you can feel it.

Floor the throttle, and the V8 engine roars to life with surety. The first gear is extremely short, but it pulls with great intensity from second onwards. Changing gears feels very mechanical, too, but it is perhaps the most engaging experience you'd get from any bakkie in the South African market. The Volkswagen Amarok V6 and Ford Ranger Raptor may be proper to drive, but nothing compares to a Toyota Land Cruiser. Not even a Toyota Hilux. The driving experience is unique in execution and emphasises man and machine becoming one.

As expected, the bakkie continues with the off-road prowess it's become known for. The launch experience included driving the bakkie through a water trench filled with rocks, mud, and dongas. With 235mm of ground clearance to its disposal, the Cruiser made light work of the trying conditions that would have seen many a bakkie call it a day. Engaging 4x4 Low is done using a second gear lever (unlike the rotary knob of modern bakkies), and the diff-locks are activated via a switch just above the driver's left knee.

In summary

Underneath all the celebratory embellishments, this is still the classic Toyota Land Cruiser that has withstood the test of time for more than 70 years. It's onwards and upwards for the godfather of bakkies in South Africa, and it rightfully celebrates a history second to none.

The Land Cruiser name is an institution in South Africa and has garnered plenty of respect from our country's people. Toyota knows that buyers are flocking to their nearest dealership to acquire about one of these bakkies, whether for personal or business. And it shows by the average near-300 units sold in our country every month.

Recommended pricing - Land Cruiser 79 S/C 4.5 Diesel V8 70th Anniversary - R 898 600

- Land Cruiser 79 D/C 4.5 Diesel V8 70th Anniversary - R952 500

A three-year or 100 000km warranty is included in the price. Customers can purchase various service plan packages.

