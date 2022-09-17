How Ford's V6 engines for next Ranger are built in Gqeberha, and why the SA factory is so unique





Ford has invested R600 million in its Struandale engine plant.

All-new Ford V6 engine produces 184kW and 600Nm.

Production capacity has been raised to 130 000 engines per annum.

There's a new thrum of activity inside Ford's Struandale Plant as the first V6 engine, which will go into the locally-built flagship next-generation Ranger, leaves the assembly line to much fanfare and applause.

Although the next-gen Ranger will be assembled at Ford's Silverton Plant in Pretoria, the engines will continue to be assembled at the Struandale Plant in Gqeberha, where another R600 million was recently invested.

"The investment in extending and retooling this assembly line allowed us to modernise the facility by introducing the latest advancements in traceability and quality management technologies," says Shawn Govender, Plant Manager of the Ford Struandale Engine Plant.

"This includes using highly accurate GPS tool positioning systems, torque-to-turn monitoring for every bolt on the engine, and multiple camera stations that validate and record the accurate fitment of parts throughout the production process. This guarantees that every engine we produce is of the highest quality and will complement the significant improvements in performance, efficiency and refinement that will be the next-generation Ranger's hallmarks."

Besides being home to the all-new V6 turbo diesel engine, the Struandale Plant will continue to produce the existing 2.2 and 3.2 Duratorq TDCi engines. Being able to run multiple engine programmes simultaneously makes it the only Ford plant in the world capable of building both V-configuration and in-line engines on the same line. When the plant is operating at maximum capacity, it is capable of building 130 000 engines per year, with export routes to over 100 markets.

Outputs for the 3.0-litre V6 engine have already been quoted at 184kW and 600Nm. For the first time, the popular 2.0-litre Single Turbo will be available in two power outputs; 110kW and 350Nm or 125kW and 405Nm. Interestingly, the Bi-Turbo engine has had its power shaved by a nominal 2kW to 155kW while still producing an identical 500Nm.

Considering that the production of the V6 is set to only 21 000 units per year, one can correctly assume that the 2.0-litre Single Turbo and Bi-turbo offerings will be the volume sellers. It's reassuring to know that a total of 23 design changes have been implemented in the evolution of these engines.

Built to go the distance



Before the assembly of these engines, an intensive series of tests on the Struandale state-of-the-art dynamometer were conducted to ensure that they meet global standards for reliability and performance.

The 3.0-litre V6 diesel, which will also be available in the range-topping VW Amarok, underwent three 275-hour Engine Fatigue Tests (EFTs), with the accelerated test evaluating the engine's robustness against structural fatigue caused by repetitive mechanical loading at high speeds and cylinder pressures. A further 100-hour engine fatigue test was also completed as part of the validation process.

After that, a 115-hour GloTherm accelerated dynamometer test was done to validate the engine sealing system (including the cylinder head gasket) and specific structural engine components through exposure to extreme thermal cycling. And finally, a 150-hour GloSys test was performed to evaluate the durability and reliability of the engine under simulated customer driving conditions.

On the updated 2.0L SiT/BiT engines, a total of four 20-hour COP tests were completed, along with three 275-hour engine fatigue tests and two 100-hour GloSys tests. Similarly, the Duratorq TDCi engines underwent three 20-hour COP tests and a 154-hour durability test.

"The extensive and rigorous dynamometer tests are essential in validating the training of our employees, the application of the production processes and systems, as well as the performance and durability of the engines as part of our commitment to delivering world-class quality for our customers," Govender says.



