It's here! First new Ford Ranger bakkie in the world rolls off the production line in Pretoria





The Silverton Plant in Pretoria features a new Stamping Plant and the only Ford-owned and operated Frame Line in the world.



Production capacity has increased, and 200 000 vehicles will be built annually.



The Ranger bakkie will continue being exported to more than 100 global markets.



Ford's Silverton Plant flipped the metaphorical switch as production of the current Ranger ended, and hours later, the seamless production of the Next-Gen Ranger got underway. This makes the Silverton Plant only the third production hub in the world to accomplish this, with the other two operational plants based in Thailand. Elsewhere, Plants in the US and Argentina will commence production in 2023.



"The start of Next-Gen Ranger production in South Africa highlights our commitment to delivering must-have products for our customers, not just in South Africa but around the world," says Dianne Craig, president of Ford International Markets Group (IMG).

"South Africa is an important part of our global Ranger manufacturing network. It is fantastic to witness the R10.3 billion rand investment being utilised to modernise and transform the Silverton Assembly Plant to produce vehicles of the absolute best quality for customers around the world."

To meet these lofty targets locally and to more than 100 export markets, the Silverton Plant was put through many ground-breaking upgrades. This included the construction of its first on-site Stamping Plant, a new highly automated Body Shop, and introducing the latest vehicle assembly operations on the Trim, Chassis and Final line. Furthermore, the only Ford-owned and operated Frame Line in the world was built in the new Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) supplier park adjacent to the Silverton Assembly Plant.

Ford's Engine Plant complements this in Gqeberha, where another investment of R600 million will help Ford produce the new 3.0-litre V6 engine and the necessary upgrades to the 2.0L Single Turbo and 2.0L B-Turbo diesel engines.

Uncompromising quality

These upgrades have been implemented to enhance the overall quality of the Next-Gen Ranger. By bringing this in-house, Ford South Africa can ensure complete control of the production quality from start to finish.

"These latest-generation measurement and scanning systems give us real-time data throughout production, ensuring we can quickly identify and address any quality concerns before the part leaves its production area," explains Ockert Berry, VP of Operations at Ford South Africa.

"This data is stored in our global quality management system, allowing us to monitor trends and respond proactively to any potential issues."

Job opportunities and economic development

Ford is also investing in the people of South Africa. Bigger operations converge with a larger workforce, with 1200 new jobs and a third shift. This brings the total labour force up to 5 500 jobs, and another 10 000 jobs have been added through the entire value chain.

Local Launch

The Next-Gen Ranger will debut to local media in the first week of December, where derivatives and pricing will be confirmed. The Ranger has remained one of South Africa's top-selling cars and going by these upgrades to Silverton, Ford South Africa isn't resting on its laurels.



