02 Sep

WATCH | Coming soon: Ford's new Everest SUV is going to be an off-road beast with six driving modes

Compiled Peter John
  • Towing capacity has increased to 3.500kg.
  • New dimensions help with stability and result in shorter overhangs.
  • Multiple cameras provide more visibility when off-roading.

Ford has divulged a few more details on the all-new (or next-gen in the company's corporate narrative) Everest. This time, the focus is on highlighting its off-road capabilities and the multiple driving modes designed to yield a tailor-made experience at the wheel.

The all-new SUV will launch in South Africa at the end of September. Wheels24 will be attending the local launch, so look out for our driving impressions then.

EXCLUSIVE | Ford's new Everest expert tells us all about the brand-new SUV

Although the current model was no slouch off the beaten track, the new model brings a touch of modern science to off-roading. Thanks to six driving modes, even novice off-roaders should easily feel confident and in control. 

Ford Everest
Ford Everest
Navigate through everything

Turning the dial or pushing a button allows the driver to navigate through everything ranging from mud/ruts to sand or slippery surfaces. In addition to these, there's the typical Normal mode and an Eco mode; the latter prioritises fuel efficiency by short-shifting gears and relaxing the throttle pedal's sensitivity. 

The last mode is the Tow mode. This mode reprograms the shift timing to maintain peak power delivery and also applies engine braking in hilly terrain. The tow mode – which now complements Everest's 3500kg capacity - also increases steering weight, giving the driver a safer and more confident feeling at the wheel.

READ | Ford's new Everest SUV has a V6 turbodiesel engine and 21-inch wheels
Ford Everest
Ford Everest
SA launch coming soon

However, it's not just driving modes that sharpen Everest's off-road performance. The overall dimensions have changed, too, with a 50mm more extended chassis and a 50mm wider track for better stability over obstacles. The designers have also managed to shorten the overhangs for better approach and departure angles.

Yet perhaps the feature that defines the Everest in its class is the front camera which can overlay the vehicle's steering path on the new SYNC 4 infotainment system. This means you know precisely where the car is pointing and the best route through an obstacle without needing an extra guiding hand.

With the Everest expected to launch toward the end of September, meaning we won't have to wait long to put these claims to the test and try as many of the drive modes under South African conditions. 

