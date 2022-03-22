Janine Van der Post | Accusing Hamilton of virtue signalling for honouring his mom is a cheap shot

Just before the 2022 Formula One season began, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton revealed he would be taking up his mother's maiden name and adding it to his own. While it should be something commendable, it's only given society more ammunition against the Briton — and for no reason at all.

But why is it that every time the seven-time world champion does anything outside the sport, he is attacked, not only by anti-Hamilton fans but the media as well? Yes, including our own.

Earlier this week, Wheels24's Charlen Raymond wrote an opinion piece accusing Lewis of virtue signalling for honouring his mom in such a deeply personal way.

Hamilton made it clear that he wanted to honour his mother in this way because he wanted the legacy of her name to continue. He also grappled with the age-old patriarchal tradition of women having to change their surnames to that of their husbands once they get married.

It's only in recent times that it's become more common for women to opt not to change their surnames or for married men to choose to take on their wife's surname. As a young wife, I decided to take on my husband's name. Neither of these options is wrong, and that's precisely what Lewis wanted to highlight in a very symbolic and clear way.

As a married woman and a mother myself, I find Lewis' gesture extremely honourable. He could easily have bought his mother expensive jewellery, a new home, or a fancy car, but instead, Sir Lewis will be adding Larbalestier as a third middle name. Much like John Winston Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono Lennon took on each other's last names when they tied the knot to symbolise unity and good luck.

Lewis's noble act pays homage to his roots, acknowledges his mother's sacrifices, and carries forward her legacy alongside that of his father.

Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier had separated when Lewis was only two-years-old. While his father played a pivotal role in his early success in karting and created a foundation for his future while also being his manager in his early Formula 1 career, his mother did her fair share too.

However, it might not always have been reported on, but it's clear his mother played an equal role in his upbringing and success.

Lewis had lived with Carmen until he was 12 years old. In an article published by The Guardian, Hamilton revealed that he had to endure bullying and racial taunts during his childhood (and he still does now at the age of 37). He said while his mother was "so loving and wonderful," she couldn't quite understand its impact on him. His father was very strict, so he had often not disclosed too much to Anthony either.

If there's one thing we know, Hamilton's parents have always been around and by his side and supporting him. Life wasn't always rosy, and Hamilton certainly wasn't handed his success on a silver platter. It's a well-known fact that his father had to work three jobs, while Lewis slept on a couch on weekends when visiting at his father's one-bedroom apartment. Yet it's evident just how much love and support have always come from his folks, no matter their circumstances.

Why then the uproar around the racing driving wanting to honour his mother? In a time of gender-based violence, a gesture like this is hugely impactful, especially coming from a sporting icon like Hamilton. More men could take a page from his book in speaking up for the women in their lives.

Hamilton has always stood up against gender-based violence, racism, socio-economic matters, and fighting for more diversity in the sport. A sport where there is still not a single female driver on the grid. Susie Wolff was a test driver for Williams, and while there's the W Series for women, there doesn't seem to be much progress there either. The buck appears to end there. German driver Sophia Florsch previously raced in the DTM, FIA Formula F3, and ADAC F4 series. She is currently competing in the European Le Mans Series and has a promising bright future for F1. But what will it take for her to break a sport that is still firmly placed in a man's world?

Many would argue that politics should be kept out of sport and that the 37-year-old should just stick to racing. But, Lewis Hamilton is one of the most influential people in the world, and Formula One has a massive following. Why can't he use such a global platform to address matters which affect everyone, including you and me? That's like putting someone on a stage, with a microphone in their hand, in front of a packed stadium and then telling them to keep quiet.



When Hamilton worea T-shirt for Breonna Taylor, he spotlighted a story many might not have known about. I wrote back then that Hamilton raises human rights issues and does a whole lot more good than we would give him credit, and he never does it to gain more fans.

He is sincere in his efforts, and he has always been consistent in his plight to raise awareness.

He's not just a celebrity basking in the spotlight of glory. The same applies to Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel. The German driver has always been conservative about his private life but has joined Hamilton and taken a stand about environmental matters and standing up for the LGBTQ+ community.

And if Hamilton can do all these things and still be an incredible driver on track, then who are we to continue to judge him? What are we doing to make this world a better place? Even if it's one small gesture at a time, like wanting to keep our mother's name.

Janine Van der Post is the editor of Wheels24.