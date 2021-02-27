SEE | Eagle, Hockenheim, LM: These wheels used to be the OG's of the stance scene

TSW is a very popular brand internationally.

Most tyre fitment around the country also stock a wide range of wheels.

Racing Hart Concepts and A-Line are other wheel alternatives.

Aftermarket alloys are a big part of the stance scene but before other brands began bringing out their own designs, these wheels were a popular fixture on local rides.



It's also usually the very first aftermarket modification most motorists purchase for their new - or second-hand car.



There's just a different dynamic and visual appeal that a nice set of aftermarket wheels brings to a vehicle.

Brands like Rotiform, fifteen52 and WCI are well-known in the car culture stance scene, and over the years, have become nailed-on choices for those looking for a set of wheels.

'OG' classics

Before the emergence of all the different wheels today, there were a number of options on the market that became very popular locally, and set a trend from the early 2000s.

'Old school' brands like TSW and Lenso might not be as prominent as they once used to be, but just about every Volkswagen MK1 Golf and Ford Cortina back sported them in previous years.



The most common sizes locally are 15- and 18-inches which can set you back from around R5 000 and R10 000, respectively, or even more. Tyre fitment centre Tiger Wheel & Tyre stocks the TSW brand while Lenso's you can most commonly find at Goodhope Tyres outlets.

TSW and Lenso's still do the rounds on many vehicles, but seeing them in the flesh is something of a rarity.

OPINION | You can put an aftermarket wheel on any car, but this one could be a challenge

Just as Snoop Dogg (or Lion) and Dr Dre is to the rap game, aftermarket wheels also have their very own 'founding fathers', and their presence gave rise to the car culture scene on show these days.

Perhaps you owned a set of these wheels in your day, or even recently seen them fitted on a different vehicle.

Take a look at some 'OG's' of the wheel game:



1. Lenso Eagle

Image: Arrow Tyres

2. Lenso Project D

Image: Lenso Wheels

3. TSW Hockenheim R

Image: Tiger Wheel & Tyre

4. Lenso Reizen

Image: Alloywheels

Modern classic

5. BBS LM

Image: BBS

Images sourced from: Arrow Tyres, BBS, Lenso, Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Alloywheels

