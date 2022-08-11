Sorry guys, it's been proven: Women really are better drivers than men - Netstar tech data

• New data suggests women are better drivers than men, says Nestar.

• The data has been collected from men and women drivers by measuring various metrics, says Netstar.

• Women outscored men on all metrics regardless of the type of vehicle driven.

You see a poorly parked vehicle, and a man would say, "it must be a woman". If someone is driving too slow in the right-hand lane, "it must be a woman."



Men have been mud-slinging women as terrible drivers for as long as anyone can remember. Now, the male species need to eat their words as new telematics data from Netstar has revealed that women are indeed better drivers than men.

The insight stems from customer-incident data released by stolen vehicle recovery and fleet intelligence company Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron.

Getty Images

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck says: "It is generally accepted that men are more dangerous on the roads than women drivers. This is why car insurance companies and clever people with numbers (actuaries) calculate reduced car insurance premiums for female drivers.

Jonck also says: "Testosterone-driven male species might pose a greater accident risk as a result of the following contributing factors:



• Over-confidence

• Showing-off

• Excessive speeding

• More instances of drunk driving and late-night driving

• Greater vulnerability to road rage

"Thus, I am also convinced that the lower risk posed by female drivers could be as a result of:



• Driving shorter distances

• Driving at lower speeds

• Greater responsibility in transporting children in urban areas

• Less driving late at night and while intoxicated

• The ability of many working-from-home women or stay-at-home moms [not many nowadays] to structure their driving away from rush hour and dangerous areas."

Getty Images

So how is this data collected?

Netstar says the new data calculates registered incidences of vehicle impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering as a percentage of total male and female customers. And according to the intelligence company, women performed better than men on every metric.

Registered vehicle impacts (e.g. hitting potholes, kerbs, or other vehicles) by women customers represented 1.3% of the total number of Netstar's female customer base during the period measured, compared to 1.4% for men. Regarding harsh braking, registered incidents represent 16.9% of female drivers and 22.8% of males. The numbers for harsh acceleration are 4.5% for women and 10% for men. For harsh cornering, the proportions are 13.2% (women) vs 18.8% (men).

Netstar Chief Technology Officer Clifford de Wit says: "The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured data.

"It was gathered using Netstar telematics – a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting."



The data provide direct, real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour, which allows them to set relevant premiums and incentivise safe and more sustainable driving.



However, this new data is not just based on local metrics. The Netstar data support the findings of a recent survey of road fatality data in the UK. The study by Injury Prevention, a publication of the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research (SAVIR), found a significant gender imbalance in driving performance and the risk posed by male drivers.

The data found there were more fatalities per billion kilometres travelled among men than there were among women. This was true for all vehicle types – cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, buses, and bicycles.

"Despite the outcome of such studies, we encourage drivers of all gender identities to drive safely and to use their telematics data to improve their performance and protect lives", de Wit concludes.



